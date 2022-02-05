Hugus: Trans people are neighbors too

Art is a medium of communication. Dehumanizing been around as long as art. Art and dehumanization clash when neighbors deny a posture of curiosity toward a fellow human they refuse to get to know.

Dehumanizing others makes us feel safer in the short run but erodes the fabric of our civility in the long run. “They are only two-thirds human. There is no way they’re good enough to vote.” We have a long history of dehumanizing beliefs in our national review mirror that reveals what happens to our truths and ideals when we dissolve equality.

I’m grateful to serve as pastor to a radically inclusive spiritual community called The Table where we welcome doubters and disciples together to practice listening, hospitality, compassion and action. We live by the understanding that there is always room for one more around our Table. We value belonging over believing exactly the same: all creeds, colors, sexual identities, gender expressions, beliefs and wisdom traditions to join forces for good in Casper and beyond.

When the PULSE night club shooting happened in Orlando, FL in 2016, 49 beautiful people were gunned down and 53 more were wounded. A Casper queer activist in the community asked The Table for support in facilitating a safe place for queer folks to process their own responses to the shooting on Wyoming soil. We hosted an evening where the queer community lead courageous and vulnerable dialogue in honoring their grief and trauma and fear. Part of the question behind the processing was, what if it happens here? It could happen again, and repeatedly in a nation not-yet healed of its bigoted roots.

When Gwyn Uttmark participated with a performance at Art 321 during in their immersive installation reception on Jan. 11, several Casper neighbors became gravely concerned that “the devil was on full display” through their art. Security had to be hired by the hosts for fear of violent reaction to Gwyn’s art. Their performance was based on their experience as a trans person, attempting to express what it is like for their body to be commodified and traded for rubbernecking. A few of Gwyn’s Casper neighbors believed that their art was somehow a threat to their safety because it was unfamiliar to their life experience. This feels a rather narrow way to respond to something we cannot or refuse to understand.

In conversation with Gwyn, I have been assured that anyone with direct concerns about their art, performance or immersive installation is welcome to come share them directly. Communication is significantly diluted when not addressed to or from primary sources. Gwyn is the primary source of their art, and I urge all folks curious or concerned about their art, to go speak with them personally. It’s harder to dehumanize another person face to face. There has been a great deal of reaction to the fact that Gwyn’s own blood is a part of their art. In cooperation with the Natrona County Health department, it has been determined that their blood is not dangerous and cannot expose others to harm or disease. Gwyn will be working at their installation between noon and 2 p.m. every day the gallery is open until Feb. 25. Go humanize them and experience Gwyn’s art for yourself.

The Table has adopted the wonderful Mister (Rev.) Fred Rogers as a patron saint of our community because of his ability to cut to the heart of the matter and remind us of our belovedness and the deep belovedness of our neighbors. He reflected “you see, I believe that appreciation is a holy thing, that when we look for what’s best in the person we happen to be with at the moment, we’re doing what God does. So, in loving and appreciating our neighbor, we’re participating in something truly sacred.”

I celebrate and applaud the immersive performance art of Gwyn Uttmark who has dared to express the pain of being dehumanized to the point of commodification as a trans person; one of Casper’s own. I grieve with them that the expression of their personhood as trans has been met with anything less than reverence, curiosity and care by their fellow Casper neighbors. I thank Art 321 board, staff and members for creating brave and courageous platform for this immersive artist’s installation, and practicing hospitable space for a discomforting art form most would have preferred to ignore.

My faith compels me to constantly ask, “who is missing” from my neighborhood? How very grateful I am that Gwyn is not missing from our Table or God’s table, and that they can contribute their honest and beautiful art to our community. The world does not revolve around my limited axis of perspective, nor yours, nor Gwyn’s. I am wealthier in love, courage and compassion for knowing Gwyn and I welcome their art in my neighborhood. I have something to learn from them. We all do.

Around The Table we will be working vulnerably and courageously to create more compassionate and connected space for all our Casper neighbors -- to belong, beloved and be nourished -- not because of their sexual identity or gender expression, but because they are them and have much to teach us about our own identity as dearly Beloved.

May I show toward and receive mercy from every single Casper neighbor (and beyond), no matter how difficult it is to understand them or relate to their expression of humanity. Even to those who may have bitterly threatened violence against my beloved neighbor, Gwyn.

Won’t you be my neighbor?

Won’t you be Gwyn’s, too?

Rev. Libby Tedder Hugus is the organizing pastor & facilitator of The Table, a radically inclusive spiritual community in Casper. She's an author, spiritual-midwife, wordsmith & leadership coach with Resonate Coaching.

