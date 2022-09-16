Hunkins: A fool proof economic development plan for Wyoming

Below is a Wyoming economic development plan for the ages. The implantation of this plan will require courage and foresight of the governor and Legislature. It’s not easy to be visionary in outlook, particularly when it requires the application of common sense, but that’s why we elect our political leaders — to show some gumption!

For as long as I can remember, every gubernatorial campaign in Wyoming, including my own, has featured candidates emphasizing “economic development” as a campaign issue. I cannot remember any candidate for any office campaigning on “no economic development.” At the same time, not many folks have clamored for changing the character of the state we love.

California, fueled by the idiocy of its Governor and the California Legislature, is hell-bent on depopulating and deindustrializing itself and it is succeeding beyond the wildest dreams of the most radical “Green New Deal” ideologue.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, in an obvious catatonic state, has proclaimed that switching to renewable energy is a moral necessity to save the planet from an existential crisis brought about by climate change. California is to become all-renewable by 2045. In furtherance of the belief an energy dreamworld is at hand and that the internal combustion engine has had its day, the California Air Resources Board recently announced a ban on the sale of all gasoline powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Shortly thereafter, Newsom announced California was in danger of rolling “brown-outs” because of summertime temperatures. Californians were asked to unplug major appliances and not to charge their electric cars. Go figure.

To date, Texas mostly has benefited from California’s utopian vision. In what was once the “Golden State,” the new Luddites have prevailed. Between 2019 and 2021, 19 businesses moved their headquarters from California to Texas. It's time Wyoming gets a piece of that action.

Here’s the plan, made possible by the foolishness in California:

First, cheer on Newsom, his legislature, and the California Air Resources Board. Make certain they know Wyoming is behind their efforts. Remind them of the wise observation of Barack Obama regarding high energy prices, to wit: “We can’t just drill our way out of the problem.”

Second, buy some ads in the L.A. Times and the San Francisco Chronicle. Tell those in California who are woke enough to believe everything they read if it is compatible with their ideology, that renewable energy is much less expensive than fossil fueled energy. Tell them that power from windmills and solar panels really will fuel California’s economy. You might also add this: all that is needed to get to a windmill and solar panel future, are more windmills and solar panels. Now is a great time because they’re on sale in China.

Third, buy some time on the TV stations while they still have power, and run some ads featuring videotape of scenes in London, Paris and Rotterdam as proof of the viability and reliability of renewable energy. Make certain the video tape was recorded before the winter of 2022-23. Tell them it is California’s moral duty to lead the United States into a “Net Zero” renaissance - like Europe’s. If they later complain the ad was mendacious, just remind them, “the end justifies the means.” They’ll know what you mean.

Fourth, the Legislature should pass a law that prohibits the sale of electric vehicles in Wyoming after 2035 (we might have to exempt Teton County). Lobby the Red States to do the same. This will get the attention of the PC car companies and assure there will be some gas/diesel cars and trucks available in Wyoming.

Fifth, build some power plants, coal fired or gas fired, and make cheap electricity available to anyone moving an energy consuming business to Wyoming.

The great benefits Wyoming will derive from such a plan are obvious. More people (some will be woke — sorry) and more tax base for the legislature to play around with, are the two that immediately come to mind. But we might also be able to entice the French Laundry to open a second restaurant in Jackson for the new Californians there.

In the interest of transparency, I should also alert you to some negatives if the plan is implemented. For one, our favorite fishing holes may become a little crowded. Our treasured solitude might also be diminished.

Well, on second thought …