Hunkins: A suggestion for Senators Barrasso and Lummis

The Vallejo Times Herald quotes a 2018 Facebook post by officials of the National Border Patrol Council, the Union representing Border Patrol agents. Magnus, the Council said, “is an ultra-liberal social engineer who was given a badge and a gun by the city of Tucson…. Magnus was preaching anarchy and encouraging police officials to commit dereliction of duty”.

In time, Americans who don’t live on the Border will reap the whirlwind the Biden Administration has sewn. Political leaders need to protect all Americans from the clear and present danger that is a lawless Border. Illegal migrants who pose a danger to our society need to be identified, apprehended and removed. The Border needs to be sealed, the flow of narcotics stopped and those protecting the Border supported.

The Administration is failing in its duty to, “faithfully execute the laws” pertaining to the Border. By nominating an individual who is not respected by the people he will lead and who has demonstrated support for radicalism and sanctuary city lawlessness, this Administration is also displaying an indifference to the Rule of Law and the safety of the American people.