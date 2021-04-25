Hunkins: A suggestion for Senators Barrasso and Lummis

There is chaos on the Southwest Border. The administration doesn’t want to call it a “crisis”. Let’s call it a “catastrophe”. It’s certainly more than a “challenge” as the Secretary of Homeland Security calls it. Custom and Border Protection, of which the Border Patrol is a part, contacted 172,000 + illegal crossers in March; 22,000 children are in custody as of this writing; drugs, contraband, human smuggling, sex trafficking, all are increasing. These are the problems that constitute a “catastrophe” and are now everyday features on the Border.
What is the Biden Administration doing to protect our citizens from cross border crime and illegal immigration? Not much. The Migrant Protection Protocols put in place by the previous administration have been suspended. Work on the Border Wall has stopped. “Catch and release” has been revived as a policy. Migrants are being disbursed to interior communities across the United States. Agreements with the Northern Triangle Countries have been abandoned. Instead of strategy there is ineffective improvisation.
The President has yet to visit the Border. It has been a month since he announced that Vice President Harris would take charge of Border issues. She has yet to put in an appearance. The press has been denied access to holding facilities housing minors. Border problems are not a priority for this Administration. It presides over chaos and criminality.
While the public and media are fixated on the treatment of children, an estimated 140,000 illegal aliens since October have successfully evaded apprehension and headed for the interior. Among them are drug smugglers, human traffickers, gang members, terrorists and assorted criminal felons. Instead of finding and arresting these people, agents of the Border Patrol are taking care of the children, acting as chauffeurs, filling out paper work and dodging the virus.
Recently, the President named his nominee to lead the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. According to the New York Times, the nomination, if approved, will provoke a, “seismic cultural shift” in the Agency.
In nominating Tucson Chief of Police, Chris Magnus, the Administration acted with disdain for Border law enforcement. Magnus, a vocal critic of Trump Border policies, has been at odds with the Border Patrol and ICE since arriving in Tucson, woke views in tow, less than five years ago. Just a year into his job, Magnus wrote an op-ed criticizing the Trump Administration’s views on sanctuary cities. Many in law enforcement agreed with Trump’s views.
Magnus made headlines when, as Chief of Police in Richmond, California he was photographed, in uniform, carrying a Black Lives Matter sign during a protest. Magnus, who is openly gay and the first police chief in the United States to marry his husband, earned the disdain of a large portion of the law enforcement community for his visible support of the Marxist organization.
The Vallejo Times Herald quotes a 2018 Facebook post by officials of the National Border Patrol Council, the Union representing Border Patrol agents. Magnus, the Council said, “is an ultra-liberal social engineer who was given a badge and a gun by the city of Tucson…. Magnus was preaching anarchy and encouraging police officials to commit dereliction of duty”.
In time, Americans who don’t live on the Border will reap the whirlwind the Biden Administration has sewn. Political leaders need to protect all Americans from the clear and present danger that is a lawless Border. Illegal migrants who pose a danger to our society need to be identified, apprehended and removed. The Border needs to be sealed, the flow of narcotics stopped and those protecting the Border supported.
The Administration is failing in its duty to, “faithfully execute the laws” pertaining to the Border. By nominating an individual who is not respected by the people he will lead and who has demonstrated support for radicalism and sanctuary city lawlessness, this Administration is also displaying an indifference to the Rule of Law and the safety of the American people.
The last thing we need is a demoralized Border Patrol whose leadership is politicized. The nomination requires Senate approval and that is an opportunity for the Senate to show support for the men and women of the Border Patrol while simultaneously making a statement that immigration laws must be enforced. Senators Barrasso and Lummis should seize that opportunity.
Customs and Border Protection must have a leader agents trust. Wokeness is not a qualification for the position.
Ray Hunkins is a retired attorney and rancher who was the Republican nominee for the office of Wyoming governor in 2006. Hunkins, who spends part of the winter on the Border, can be reached at ray@rayhunkins.com.