Hunkins: An open letter to President Trump from a Wyoming supporter

I was an eyewitness, via Fox News, to the events of Jan. 6, watching much of the coverage of the rally and listening carefully to your remarks. Your comments concerning the Vice President gave the impression of an effort to intimidate and bully him into doing your bidding. And, what you were asking Mike Pence to do, was desperate and wildly unreasonable. At a minimum, those remarks were ill advised.

You asked the crowd to march on the Capitol. At that point the crowd was not by any stretch, a “mob”, but some of those who accepted your invitation would soon become one. What were you thinking? Were you not aware that every crowd that large is bound to have a fringe element including a few jerks? Were you unaware of the possibility of anarchists and other troublemakers infiltrating the crowd? Did you not remember the riots around the White House in the summer of 2020? Did it not occur to you that any trouble would result in the smearing and besmirching of those good and loyal people who had gathered to show their support for you?

After hearing the two remarks referenced, I was filled with a premonition that major trouble would result and sadly, that’s what came to pass. An ugly, deadly and demoralizing riot ensued. You handed your adversaries a gift and your supporters, as Attorney General Barr recently noted, a betrayal. Your grievance concerning the election was lost in the melee.