Hunkins: Climate change and the war on Wyoming fossil fuels

The Biden-Harris administration’s war on fossil fuels results from an ideology. That ideology is a collection of ideas and policies under the rubric of “climate change crises." It is a set of policies designed and implemented for the purpose of “fundamentally changing” our society, especially our economy. It has been designed and is being implemented by ideologues, political insiders who control the policy direction of the Biden-Harris administration.

An ideologue has been defined as, “an often blindly partisan advocate or adherent of a particular ideology.” The ideology now being implemented by the climate change fanatics, sometimes labeled, “The Green New Deal,” is unwelcome and unpopular among the majority of Americans.

Since these advocates are politicians or work for politicians, one wonders why they continue to advocate the “Green New Deal” policies in the face of widespread dissatisfaction and resistance. After all, the “war” has resulted in the worst inflation in 40 years and other adverse economic consequences. There has been pushback by the public. Biden’s polls are dropping precipitously. So why not change the policies to alleviate the growing political problem? The answer is simple. Ideologues don’t care. For them, the Utopian end justifies any means, regardless of consequences.

Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff in the Obama-Biden White House and now ambassador to Japan, once famously proclaimed, "You never let a serious crises go to waste. And what I mean by that is it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

Emanuel’s advice has not been forgotten by the climate crises fanatics that once worked for Obama-Biden and now work for Biden-Harris. Accordingly, every heat wave, cold wave, flood, drought, hurricane or other weather event is supposedly the product of a crises, thus justifying the policy prescriptions of “The Green New Deal.”

In the name of “climate change crisis,” the war on fossil fuels started against coal under the Obama-Biden administration. Remember Obama’s statement that power plants could continue to use coal, but they would be bankrupted for doing so? Coal began its long decline and became disfavored, even though it was a cheap source of reliable energy.

Under Biden-Harris, a cascade of executive orders and other means of implementing policy have been driving a stake through the heart of the oil and gas, coal and associated industries. Refineries, pipelines, power plants and the entire fossil fuel infrastructure built over the last century at enormous cost have become disfavored. The United States has lost its energy independence and Wyoming has lost thousands of jobs.

Fossil fuel power plants are being decommissioned in favor of solar farms and wind turbines. What could possibly go wrong? Ask Texas Gov. Abbott. When a February ice storm hit Texas last year, reliance on windmills for electric power caused wide-spread outages.

New projects are not being permitted by this administration’s regulatory agencies. Neither are permits being issued for drilling oil and gas wells. New leases are not being issued on public lands and in some cases, existing leases are being cancelled. The result? Supply shortages and soaring inflation (just under 10% at last count) are devastating the economy and the American consumer.

Moreover, energy sources that were supposedly going to replace fossil fuels, solar and wind, though heavily subsidized by U.S. taxpayers, are incapable of replacing fossil fuels and have proven unreliable. Currently, wind and solar provide only 3% of U.S. energy and yet 2035 is the year designated to complete the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Perhaps an unintended consequence of the war on fossil fuels is a resulting war on agriculture, a heavy user of diesel and fertilizer, products derived from oil and gas. At a time of impending global food shortage, the American farmer and rancher are less productive because of the rising input costs caused by Biden-Harris energy policies.

What does the administration propose as a remedy for the rising price of oil and gas? Electric cars. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in testimony before a House Committee last week, stated: “The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles." With these ill-chosen words, the ideologue let the cat out of the bag.

At an enormous cost, the “fundamental transformation” of America is underway, whether you like it or not. That’s what ideologues who have been given power do: force unwanted change in the pursuit of a Utopian ideology.