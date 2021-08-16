Hunkins: Close and seal the border ...NOW

The Taliban now control Afghanistan and dedicated, America hating terrorists are free to plan and plot attacks against the Homeland. Our enemies, most notably, Iran, China and Russia, have been given a gift – expendable fighters willing to bring their talents to our borders.

The images and concerns about rescuing Americans and allies from Taliban retribution are distracting from the ongoing border crises. But, the two are linked.

We now have what can only be described as an “open Border”. In fact, all of our borders are “open” because border patrol agents from the border with Canada and those patrolling both coasts, have been posted to the southern border to help process the overwhelming number of border crossers, estimated to exceed over one million to date this fiscal year – and, the number is growing every month.

The catastrophe that is our border with Mexico is no secret. Thanks to satellite television, the whole world knows about the open U.S. Border, certainly including those who would do us harm.

The open border and the chaos in Afghanistan, when linked with the perception that the leadership of the U.S. Government is weak and/or disabled, is an open invitation for adventuresome terrorists.