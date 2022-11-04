Hunkins: Energy policy threatens national security

We live in a time of high tension amidst a risk of spreading global conflict. With Putin musing over the use of tactical nuclear weapons and Mao clone XI Jinping intimating war over Taiwan, with North Korea firing missiles over Japan and Iran providing drones and operators to Russia for use in Ukraine, we are witnessing our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) being depleted for political gain. The SPR, which exists for an “emergency”, has become a tool to achieve a political end – lowering fuel prices in advance of the mid-tern election. Apparently, the upcoming election constitutes an “emergency”, at least for some.

The United States military runs on petroleum products. Even when we are at peace, the military consumes huge quantities of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. Wind and solar cannot now, and won’t in the foreseeable future, produce reliable power sufficient to meet the needs of our military. Electric tanks and solar powered aircraft are the figment of someone’s woke imagination. Given this hard reality, drawing down the Petroleum Reserve has an adverse effect on our military readiness.

Meanwhile the administration persists with its unrealistic “Green New Deal” energy policy. A policy that has resulted in a war on fossil fuels and the industry that explores for, produces and refines this economic, reliable and efficient source of energy. The administration’s war has as its central strategy, prevention of any increase in the domestic supply. Demand for petroleum products continue to rise and, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, will continue to do so through 2050.

This administration has leased 97% fewer acres of federal lands and waters for oil and gas development than did its predecessor. Experts predict that under current energy policy, offshore oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico will drop by a third over the next few years. Supplies are either stagnant or decreasing while demand continues to increase. Diesel stocks as of 10/21/22 were estimated at 125.9 days. Fuel price increases result in inflation across all sectors and levels – manufacturing, wholesale, and retail.

Facing mounting criticism and pressure over high gas and diesel prices, the administration appeared to relent by including in the Inflation Reduction Act, some additional on-shore acreage and promising more off shore lease sales. But industry experts have warned that the acreage parcels proposed to be offered onshore were not the most promising tracts for exploration and production. Offshore, for the next 8 years, only the central and western Gulf of Mexico are open for exploration and production. Why is this happening?

In March of 2020, candidate Joe Biden made a pledge: “No more drilling of federal lands, no more drilling including offshore; no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.” President Biden is busy keeping that pledge.

As the Nov. 8 election approaches, it appears the price of fuel at the pump, other than diesel, is softening. The SPR gimmick, and a looming recession are the causes. We can reasonably predict the price of all transportation fuel will spike, after the election.

Joe Leimkuhler, a petroleum engineer and executive, is well known in the oil and gas industry. He is currently chief operating officer for Beacon Offshore Energy LLC, a privately held exploration and production company mostly operating in the Gulf of Mexico. On Oct. 21 in Laramie, Joe was awarded the, “Distinguished Alumnus” designation by UW. Joe earned an MS degree in petroleum engineering in 1987 from UW. He has had a 37year career in Deepwater exploration and production.

While at UW, Joe spoke at campus venues regarding the state of the U.S. oil and gas industry. Among the many points that he made during Homecoming weekend was his concern for the integrity of the SPR. In advocating for an “all of the above” energy policy which includes both fossil fuels and renewables, he was careful to emphasize that regardless of the type of energy, the United States should focus on exploration and production from domestic sources. “I’ll leave the debate over CO2 [emissions] to others” said Leimkuhler, “however, everyone agrees the need for oil and gas is not going away and the U.S. onshore, and especially U.S. offshore oil, can be delivered to the U.S. consumer with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. That makes more sense than draining our SPR and compromising the Nation’s defense capability.”

Leimkuhler is right. Compromising the Nation’s defense capability is dangerous. Transforming the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into a reserve for political benefit is short sighted, narcissistic and dangerous.