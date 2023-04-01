Inflation continues to ravish the nation. Everything seems more expensive, and according to the economists, it is. Eggs, meat, gasoline, strawberries, propane, haircuts, bank loans — it all costs more, a lot more, than it did only a short while ago. What caused the inflation? It really is very simple: at root, too much money chasing too few goods.

Enormous government spending, deficit spending (some of it caused by the pandemic), over the past three years primed the pump. The Federal Reserve Board accommodated the spending by printing more money and monetizing the debt created by government’s deficit spending. And now the party is over and it’s time for us to pay the bill.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates as a method of slowing the economy down and bringing inflation under control, but it is receiving no help on the fiscal side, as the Biden Administration keeps on spending and proposes a budget, the main feature of which is increased deficit spending.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates so high over such a short period, that our nation is staring a recession in the face. The question now is not whether there will be a recession but rather, how severe it will be.

Meanwhile, the crises on our southern border go on, unabated. To date this fiscal year, 891,774 U.S. Customs and Border Protection “encounters” with illegal border crossers have been reported. That of course, excludes both known and unknown “got-aways”, illegal border crossers who have purposely avoided apprehension. It does include 69 people on the Terrorist Watch List who were presumably arrested. How many terrorists have infiltrated across the border with the “got-aways” is unknown and unknowable. We will have to wait for them to “surface” in order to count them.

Recently, we have witnessed both a profile in courage and a profile in cowardice with respect to these issues. The profile in cowardice, is the “go along to get along” antics of Chairman Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve Board, in refusing to take a stand against profligate spending of the Biden administration and refusing to stop financing the “party” — all for fear of the political consequences, especially the consequence of Powell’s not being reappointed to his position. Who can forget Chairman Powell joining the chorus let by Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in public statements leading up to the mid-term elections that, “the inflation we are experiencing is only transitory.” Powell knew better, but he obediently facilitated the economic ruse being perpetrated on the American people, in aid of the political outcome desired by the Biden Administration.

With respect to spending, Powell recently stated at a press conference, that, “we take fiscal policy as it comes through the front door.” The result has been skyrocketing interest rates in a desperate attempt to control inflation and a refusal to accept responsibility for any part of the problem; a “profile in cowardice.”

On the other hand, two weeks ago Raul Ortiz, Chief of the United States Border Patrol, testified before a congressional committee. Appointed by Biden, he owed his elevation from the ranks of the Border Patrol to its top supervisory position to his reputation for following orders from political superiors. Somewhere along the line, Raul Ortiz had a conversion and became a truth teller rather than a propogandist.

Ortiz testified that, contrary to previous testimony of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, his Border Patrol did not have operational control of the Southern Border, that some areas of the border were “in crises”, a term the administration has avoided using, that “there has to be consequences” for illegal entry into the country and he described the decision of the Biden Administration to stop construction of the unfinished wall, “a mistake” — all contradictions to the previous testimony, and announced positions of Homeland Security and the White House. Ortiz’s truth telling, which required public contradiction of his superiors, was a “profile in courage.”

I don’t know who first suggested it, but I have believed with all my heart the truth of the maxim, “Courage is the most important of all virtues because it is the one upon which all others depend”.

We should celebrate and admire all who act with courage, and hold the cowards to account.