Hunkins: Riding for the brand: Loyalty is a two-way street

Since Coach Bob Devaney and his Wyoming Cowboy football team rode into Billings for the annual Midland Roundtable Classic against Coach Ray Jenkins and my Montana Grizzlies in 1958, you could say I have been an admirer of everything Wyoming, but especially Cowboy football.

Since then, I have worked with the Athletic Department and Coach Eaton during my time in law school at Laramie and have closely followed, and supported, Wyoming football for over 50 years as a fan. Over that time, many football coaches have come and gone -- some successful, some not.

Craig Bohl is the longest-serving Wyoming football coach in recent history (since 1951). Now entering his 10th year as the “skipper” of Wyoming football, he is a great fit because he likes the state and its people. In that regard, he reminds me a little of Paul Roach and Joe Tiller.

Recognized by his peers as being an outstanding coach, Bohl serves on the American Football Coaches Association’s Board of Directors and as that organization’s 1st VP. He also was appointed to the NCAA’s 13-member Competition Committee as well as its Football Oversight Committee. His work on those organizations brings prestige and recognition to the university and the state.

It is not easy to recruit (players or coaches) to Laramie, but Bohl has done both. Quality players have thrilled Wyoming fans at the War and later on our TV screens as NFL players. Taking over for the disaster that was the Dave Christensen era, Bohl steadily built a program that has twice contended for conference championships and five times has been invited to bowl games.

Five bowl games in 10 years is a pretty remarkable record and one that cannot be matched by any other Wyoming football coach. Of the five bowl games, Bohl teams won three.

This year's Cowboy team played for a Mountain Division championship against Boise State in November, despite being depleted by injury and having the third youngest team in the FBS.

The 9-4 Ohio Bobcats, runner up in the MAC, came into the Arizona Bowl as a 3-point favorite over Wyoming and left Tucson as a 3-point winner after a hard fought and thrilling game. During the game, the Cowboy team was further depleted by injuries and a disqualification for targeting, but took Ohio to overtime.

You couldn’t be a Wyoming fan in Arizona Stadium at the end of the game and not be disappointed. It was palpable. And sense then, some fans have been disquieted by how the Cowboy football season ended. Some have even used the F word, as in “fire the coach”.

Those advocating for a change should take a time out and contemplate the question, "If the coach is fired, what comes next?" In doing so, review the Wyoming record under former head coaches Bill Lewis, Vic Koenning and Dave Christensen, to name a few of the failed coaches at Wyoming during my time. Or, think about successful coaches who were short-timers, like Pat Dye and Dennis Erickson, each of whom graced Wyoming with his presence for a total of one season. The point is, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence, and a coaching change is always disruptive.

Speaking of “disruptive," Coach Bohl has endured the biggest disruption to college football in my lifetime. The rules with respect to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL), have not only been disruptive, they have, in my opinion, put the mid-major conferences, including the Mountain West, at a disadvantage. And yet, Bohl has seemed to navigate the systemic changes to college football with his philosophy of recruiting players with potential and developing them into excellent players. He insists his players adhere to team rules and discipline. He doesn’t have one set of rules for the stars and another set for the rest of the team. That’s refreshing. And, he runs a clean program that emphasizes academic success.

Recruiting and keeping good players starts with recruiting and keeping good coaches. If we expect players and coaches to by loyal to Wyoming, and I think most of Wyoming does, we darn well should reciprocate. Wyoming is fortunate to call Craig Bohl "Coach."

Go Pokes!