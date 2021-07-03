Hunkins: Should Wyoming go 'Full Socialist'?

It is disconcerting that the person making the argument is associated with a program dependent on government funding, suggesting there might be bias in the assertion of the cornucopia of revenue to be received by state government if we, “went full socialist”.

Putting the “full socialist” comment aside, the obvious retort to Colsch’s “capacity” argument is, “who are you to decide what my capacity is; what I need and don’t need”?

The proponents of the Colsch argument err in another way. They assume (and want you to assume) that revenue lost from the collapsing mineral industry must be replaced. That assumption is not necessarily valid. This state’s economy has changed. The government that was erected to assist, regulate and oversee the extractive industries needs to change also.

Not only are there government missions and functions that may no longer be necessary given the changes in Wyoming’s economy, there are efficiencies waiting to be implemented for those missions and functions which are still important. A worthwhile task would be to differentiate between what is necessary and what is not; to identify and implement efficiencies that will save precious taxpayer resources. This task should precede any tax increases.

Wyoming is experiencing some tough times but no tougher than others we have lived through. Wyoming doesn’t need to go, “full socialist”. We may not even need to raise taxes if enough outdated or unnecessary government functions are discarded and enough operational efficiencies are identified and implemented.

Ray Hunkins is a retired attorney and rancher who was the Republican nominee for the office of Wyoming governor in 2006. He can be reached at ray@rayhunkins.com.

