Hunkins: The Marines were misused

In a speech to the National Guard Association in 2020, President Biden pledged to keep the military out of partisan politics and to never use a military uniform as a “prop.”

On Sept. 1 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden delivered a speech, billed as a “unity” address. Seldom if ever, has a President delivered a speech quite like it. Just weeks after the raid on Trump’s Florida residence, Biden targeted “MAGA Republicans” (a term he did not define) as a threat to U.S. institutions. Speaking in front of a red backdrop and flanked by two United States Marines, Biden claimed Trump supporters “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” Those supporters constitute about half the Country.

That Biden violated his 2020 pledge to not use the military for political purposes is no surprise. After all, co-opting the military for politics is just a short step from co-opting the FBI for politics. Both are reprehensible and both are intolerable.

During the carefully choreographed harangue, two Marines, in full blue – white dress uniforms, stood at ceremonial parade rest behind the President. Why were these Marines “borrowed” by the White House as a prop for Biden’s political speech? What statement was intended to be conveyed by their presence? Was this an appropriate use of the Marines? These and other questions need to be answered.

To the question, “why were the Marines there?”, the short answer is that they were there because they were ordered to be there. But that raises additional questions: Was their presence meant to intimidate? Was it to signal that the United States Marine Corps stands behind the divisive message being delivered? Either of these possibilities would be highly inappropriate. Only those in the White House can answer these questions, and they aren’t talking.

There are also questions to be asked of those in the chain of command below the President. Who approved the use of these Marines as props and what exactly was said? Was it Rear Admiral Spicer in the White House Office of Military Affairs, an office that provides military support for White House functions? Was it Colonel Sucher, Commanding Officer of the Marine Barracks at 8th and I? The Marine Barracks provides support for ceremonial missions in the District of Columbia. Was it General Berger, the Commandant of the Marine Corps?

The Marine “props” for Biden’s tirade were, in uniform and demeanor, similar to the sentries who are on ceremonial guard duty at the White House. But the speech was not delivered at the White House, but 136 miles north, in Philadelphia. Were these the White House sentries? How did they get to a political event in Philadelphia?

My guess is that neither the Office of Military Affairs nor the Marine Corps knew in advance the nature of President Biden’s speech. I hope that personnel in both were taken by surprise at the partisan nature of the speech. Confirmation is required and Congress should see to it.

It has long been the policy of the Department of Defense that active-duty military may not participate in partisan political events. An exception is provided for color guards at the national political conventions.

DoD Directive 1344.10 specifically states that uniformed members of the Armed Forces shall not, “attend partisan political events as an official representative of the Armed forces”. A Marine Corps directive dated December 2, 2019 (662/19), similarly forbids active-duty members of the Marine Corps from engaging in partisan political activities.

For the time being, the blame for violating the directives rests with the White House. New information may expand the number and affiliation of potential responsible parties. Regardless, the White House knew what would be on the teleprompter at Freedom Hall and presumably knew better than to involve the Marines. Just what did they tell the Office of Military Affairs about the speech? Were they forthcoming? If so, some heads need to roll. If not, some other heads need to roll.

It was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milly, who just two years ago publicly apologized for creating the “perception” that he was impermissibly involved in politics when, after the D.C. riots, he accompanied the President on a walk to the burned-out St. John’s Church. The same standard did not apply to the Marines in Philadelphia.

Many who have served in the military are waiting for some acknowledgment from someone that using Marines as props for an invective filled political speech was wrong.

Will someone please man-up and take responsibility?