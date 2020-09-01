Hunkins: The Mountain West punts-who called the play?

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” is an adage for the ages. Six of the ten FBS conferences had the will and found a way to play football. The service academies are playing. BYU is playing. Even our Wyoming high schools are playing.

Are we to believe the schools that are playing football were negligent or uncaring in making their decisions? These schools say they can provide a safe environment. The Mountain West – at least the presidents who made the decision – did not have the will, and therefor didn’t find a way.

There isn’t much transparency as to how or why the presidents’ decision was reached. Many questions are raised by the curious way in which the decision came about.

For instance, why did the Board cancel fall sports such a short time after it had approved an adjusted football schedule for fall play? Who moved that the season be cancelled? What reports and written materials were given to the presidents? Who were the medical experts consulted and what advice did they give? Were there differences of opinion among the medical experts or among the presidents? Did the presidents consult with the athletic directors, coaches, and governing boards of the institutions before voting on the motion to cancel the entire season? Can the transcript of the meeting (and minutes) be released and if not, why not?