Hunkins: What President Garfield teaches us about education

President Garfield died from his wounds on September 19, 1881. He is one of the “forgotten presidents” that served between the Civil War and the turn of the century. However, Garfield was one of the more erudite and accomplished men to serve as president. Before he launched his career in politics, serving in the House of Representatives for 17 years, he was a major general in the Union Army and before that was an educator. He received his education at what was later to become Hiram College in Ohio, and at Williams College in Massachusetts. At age 26 he was named president of Hiram College. Garfield was a man of strong and insightful opinions about many things, including education.

Ms. Cathy Connolly, minority leader in the Wyoming House of Representatives and professor of women’s studies at the University of Wyoming, also has strong opinions about education, especially when it comes to spending. In a recent opinion piece in the Casper Star-Tribune, she urged the legislature to disregard the dire financial straits in which Wyoming presently finds itself. With the rig count at zero and mines continuing layoffs, she chose this moment to advocate for increasing Wyoming’s education budget.

Ms. Connolly suggested expanding Wyoming’s “basket of education goods and services” by piling on more “goods and services.” Items such as social workers and publicly funded preschool were suggested.