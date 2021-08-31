Hunkins: Why Wyoming?

And after Baghdad fell, this: “War Hits Wyoming Disproportionately.” Bill Luckett’s piece in this paper reported: “On a population basis, Wyoming has suffered significantly more than any other state in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.” Luckett offered two explanations. A possible “statistical aberration” was one. That Wyoming “ranks in the top 10 in the percentage of its residents who are serving in the armed forces” was the other. The latter is the correct explanation but it implies an even bigger question: “Why?” Why do Wyoming’s young people volunteer for duty in the armed forces in higher percentages? And why in the combat arms which is where casualties are most likely to occur? The answer to these questions is not found in any “statistical aberration.”

Recall that the questions posed were answered in Casper several years ago by a San Juaquin Valley farmer and professor of classics who is recognized by many as the greatest living military historian/philosopher; a man who has authored such books as, “The Soul of Battle”, “Who Killed Homer,” “Carnage and Culture”, “The Land Was Everything,” and many others. Victor Davis Hansen came to Casper in 1999 at the invitation of the Wyoming Heritage Society. He spoke to the society’s fall gathering and found time to also speak on our society’s cultural challenges to students at Natrona County and Roosevelt high schools. In the process, he answered in advance, the question posed by Bill Luckett’s article, “Why has war hit Wyoming disproportionately?” Although the question had not yet been asked, the answer given by Hansen in Casper was that our rural, small town culture is conducive to military service. It honors many of the personal attributes found necessary in a military which has as its bedrock mission the defense of liberty and homeland – attributes such as courage, self-reliance, ingenuity, independence and respect for discipline and tradition. Wyoming’s young people enlist in the armed forces of the nation in greater numbers because they feel at home. They are comfortable with military culture and ideals.