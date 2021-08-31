Hunkins: Why Wyoming?

Editor’s Note: This column was originally published April 19, 2003 in the Casper Star-Tribune.
The headlines called us to attention: “Wyoming Family Copes With A Father’s Absence”, “Back to the Gulf”, “Family Draws Close for Patriotism.” And then, “Wounded Marine Heads Home to Gillette”, “Reiss Body Identified in Delaware”, “Marine Honored in Powell”, “Former Casper Resident to be Buried.” The Old Grouch Paused from his usual irreverence and whispered, “Semper Fidelis.”
And after Baghdad fell, this: “War Hits Wyoming Disproportionately.” Bill Luckett’s piece in this paper reported: “On a population basis, Wyoming has suffered significantly more than any other state in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.” Luckett offered two explanations. A possible “statistical aberration” was one. That Wyoming “ranks in the top 10 in the percentage of its residents who are serving in the armed forces” was the other. The latter is the correct explanation but it implies an even bigger question: “Why?” Why do Wyoming’s young people volunteer for duty in the armed forces in higher percentages? And why in the combat arms which is where casualties are most likely to occur? The answer to these questions is not found in any “statistical aberration.”
Recall that the questions posed were answered in Casper several years ago by a San Juaquin Valley farmer and professor of classics who is recognized by many as the greatest living military historian/philosopher; a man who has authored such books as, “The Soul of Battle”, “Who Killed Homer,” “Carnage and Culture”, “The Land Was Everything,” and many others. Victor Davis Hansen came to Casper in 1999 at the invitation of the Wyoming Heritage Society. He spoke to the society’s fall gathering and found time to also speak on our society’s cultural challenges to students at Natrona County and Roosevelt high schools. In the process, he answered in advance, the question posed by Bill Luckett’s article, “Why has war hit Wyoming disproportionately?” Although the question had not yet been asked, the answer given by Hansen in Casper was that our rural, small town culture is conducive to military service. It honors many of the personal attributes found necessary in a military which has as its bedrock mission the defense of liberty and homeland – attributes such as courage, self-reliance, ingenuity, independence and respect for discipline and tradition. Wyoming’s young people enlist in the armed forces of the nation in greater numbers because they feel at home. They are comfortable with military culture and ideals.
Victor Davis Hansen drew an analogy between our society and ancient Greece.
“The Greeks said that war and agriculture are the two most important things we humans do. Farming and fighting, creation and destruction, were the two activities that best reveal virtue and cowardice; skill and ineptness, civilization and barbarism. War and the use of land are the building blocks of Aristotle’s politics and Plato’s republic. Although the soldier and the rancher/farmer may be despised by some, in the ancient Greek mind, they are the key to a workable society. There is not a major Greek figure of the fifth century – intellectual, literary, political – who did not either own a farm or fight, most often he did both. Theirs was a society of small independent yeoman – the first free-holding citizenry in civilization – who crafted war and invented politics to preserve their discovery of agrarian egalitarianism itself.”
Those attitudes and attributes linger in the rural West, Hansen offered on that windy November day in Casper.
Staff Sgt. Jeff Harrington is the Marine Corps recruiter in Casper. Originally from Louisville, Ky., he moved his family to Wyoming two years ago. “I have never found a better place to live and raise a family – or recruit – than here in Wyoming,” he recently told me. “Why is this area so productive for military recruiters?” I asked.
“It’s the people,” he said. “There is a greater sense of honor, family and patriotism here. It’s an outdoor culture and the culture brings a lot of qualities that are important to the military. Motivation is greater in this region,people are seeking challenges and there is a sense of brotherhood that is not present in other areas of the country.”
Staff Sgt. Harrington told me he has decided to make his “adopted home In Wyoming.” He feels comfortable in Wyoming. He feels at home here.
Now deceased, one of the great writers of the ranching tradition in the western United States was J. Frank Doby, professor of English and humanities at the University of Texas and a pioneer cattleman. Years ago, he answered Bill Luckett’s question this way. “As rural life gives way to urban life and as mobility overcomes stability, human attachment to certain patches of the earth’s surface becomes less common. Yet the potentiality of such attachment remains universal…it is behind much of patriotism.”
Staff Sgt. Harrington put it more simply, but no less eloquently. “Bull riders make good Marines,” he said.
