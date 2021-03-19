Hunkins: Wyoming's economy is changing, is state government?

Anyone living in Wyoming knows that our state’s economy is in the process of systemic change. Systemic change occurs when change reaches all or most parts of the economy, thus affecting the general behavior of the entire economic system
That Wyoming has experienced systemic economic change is not debatable. The change has been so radical and so rapid, that published statistics are not capable of providing accurate and useful information.
However, a Jan. 15 Star-Tribune article reported that since 2019 Wyoming has lost more than 14,000 jobs, a decline of 5%. In November 2020 alone, 6,000 mining jobs vanished, a staggering 29% decline from a year ago. Despite the recent recovery of oil and gas prices, the article noted that there were only 6 rigs working in Wyoming last December, compared to 21 the previous year. On March 5, 2021 only 3 rigs were working in Wyoming.
The collapse of the energy economy has had a concomitant effect on Wyoming’s tax revenue. According to the article, “mining companies contributed $6.7 million less in taxes” in December, 2020, compared to the previous year and a decline of $11 million in sales and use taxes in November 2020, compared to 2019.
In response to the drastically reduced revenue streams, the state budget has been slashed and slashed again.
Although systemic change describes the trending Wyoming economy, does it also describe associated changes to state government?
Understandably, policy makers have framed their reaction to the radical and rapid changes in our economy in terms of binary choices: raise taxes (Wyoming House) and/or cut the state budget (Wyoming Senate). While cutting the budget is certainly a necessary reaction, the services and programs to be cut and the degree of those cuts are open to debate.
Most would agree that tax increases should be a last resort and only after all alternatives have been found wanting. Has Wyoming reached the point where it has no alternative but to raise taxes?
There are two good government alternatives that need to be addressed by our elected leaders before raising taxes.
First, mission: State leaders need to take a deep dive into a needs assessment and determine whether the state government designed, built and that the taxpayers have financed over the past fifty years is the government Wyoming needs at this time. Where we find the agency’s mission is still relevant and material, mission creep should be identified and recommendations for discarding non-essential services and functions should be made.
Second, efficiency: We need to know that those services and functions that are deemed essential, are being delivered efficiently, effectively and economically.
The absence of any mechanism for determining the efficiency and effectiveness of the agencies, departments and commissions that make up Wyoming state government is troubling. Agencies and Departments of the Federal government have oversight, not only from Congress, but from a plethora of over site entities whose job it is to critically review the performance of executive branch agencies. An example, are the inspectors general of the various federal departments and agencies.
It does not appear that any state agency, division or department has the mission of determining efficiency, effectiveness and frugality in the operation of state government. Would it not be of great benefit to those concerned with the state budget to know how money could be conserved by increasing efficiency? Would it not be of importance for the public to know if there is abuse, waste, or inefficiencies in the expenditure of state money?
Milton Friedman once remarked that government work is mostly correcting government mismanagement. Is there mismanagement in any of our state agencies? The point is, we don’t know.
Answers can be provided by implementing systematic performance auditing with the added benefit of suggesting changes, if needed, in an agency’s procedures that might result in better efficiencies and economies.
A performance audit is an independent analysis of a program’s effectiveness, economy and efficiency designed to aid in decision making by leaders overseeing and implementing corrective action. The results of a performance audit should be transparent and available to the public to contribute to public accountability.
It is important that a performance audit be independent, non-partisan and performed by an entity that itself is accountable and insulated, as much as possible, from political pressure. To meet those criteria, the legislature could establish an independent inspector general for state government or, the office of the Wyoming State Auditor could meet the criteria.
Cutting the budget and raising taxes are two of the tools in Wyoming’s fiscal toolbox, but there is one more: Increasing efficiency.
Until we know that we are not wasting resources on missions no longer important to Wyoming, and until we know that no more efficiencies and no more economies can be squeezed out of state government, raising taxes should not be an option.
Ray Hunkins is a retired attorney and rancher who was the Republican nominee for the office of Wyoming governor in 2006. Hunkins can be reached at ray@rayhunkins.com.