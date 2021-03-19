Hunkins: Wyoming's economy is changing, is state government?

Understandably, policy makers have framed their reaction to the radical and rapid changes in our economy in terms of binary choices: raise taxes (Wyoming House) and/or cut the state budget (Wyoming Senate). While cutting the budget is certainly a necessary reaction, the services and programs to be cut and the degree of those cuts are open to debate.

Most would agree that tax increases should be a last resort and only after all alternatives have been found wanting. Has Wyoming reached the point where it has no alternative but to raise taxes?

There are two good government alternatives that need to be addressed by our elected leaders before raising taxes.

First, mission: State leaders need to take a deep dive into a needs assessment and determine whether the state government designed, built and that the taxpayers have financed over the past fifty years is the government Wyoming needs at this time. Where we find the agency’s mission is still relevant and material, mission creep should be identified and recommendations for discarding non-essential services and functions should be made.

Second, efficiency: We need to know that those services and functions that are deemed essential, are being delivered efficiently, effectively and economically.