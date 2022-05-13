Hunt: Freedom is calling for leaders

CHEYENNE -- If you run for office today as a Democrat, you will be joining a group that fights for more freedom, not less. As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to take away a 50-year-old constitutional right, Wyoming Democrats are asking you to not just get angry but to volunteer, to run for office, to step up.

The urgency cannot be overstated. Soon, states will have the power to outlaw a woman’s right to fully control her body. If that’s not bad enough, we have to consider what comes next. If the justices will revoke one person’s rights, how can we trust that they will stop there?

Wyoming Democrats believe in protecting our rights. And, we see very clearly that the extremist-wing of Republicans in our legislature frequently attacks freedom while abusing the words “liberty” and “patriotism.” These extremists say that women’s lives are less important and that families and doctors shouldn’t decide how to deal with deeply personal medical choices.

As difficult as this is to write about, I know that the extremists in our state are not the majority. I know that most people in Wyoming respect women and doctors. If you are one of those people, Wyoming Democrats are asking you to step up. We will work with you to make sure our state reflects who we really are.

So, Wyoming will outlaw abortion the moment the ink is dry on this anti-freedom ruling. Does anyone believe the extremist-wing of the Wyoming Republicans will be content to stop there? Does anyone believe our more reasonable friends in the Republican party will stop them? They haven’t stopped them so far.

When your leaders make bad decisions, then it is time to choose new leaders.

We need people of good will and strong heart to run for statewide offices (such as governor), the Legislature, the city council, the school board, the community college board. We need freedom loving people to make decisions.

As you look around for those new leaders, many of you will have the humbling revelation that you don’t see anyone. That’s how it works. When it really matters and you have no one to volunteer to help, that’s your cue to jump into leadership.

I know it can be scary to put yourself out there. But, right now, with our freedom under attack, it’s even scarier not to.

Sarah Hunt is the Wyoming Democratic Party director.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0