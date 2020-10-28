Hunt: Lummis understands Wyoming agriculture

In her campaign for the United States Senate, Cynthia has spoken out on a number of current agriculture issues important to Wyoming’s producers and consumers alike, and she looks forward to working with her new senate colleagues on these issues come January. Cynthia believes that now, more than ever, it is critically important that consumers know where their food comes from. To this end, she is committed to reinstating Country of Origin Labeling for all food products. In the interests of strengthening food security in the wake of empty store shelves brought on by the COVID pandemic’s shocks to the food supply chain, Cynthia believes that the federal government must allow state-inspected slaughter plants to put meat in interstate commerce. Currently, meat must be processed at a USDA-inspected plant in order to be sold across state lines. This is ridiculous when state-inspected plants can do this safely and efficiently. Cynthia is also concerned about the consolidation of the packing industry, a factor which prevented producers from marketing their livestock during the pandemic, and which contributed heavily to the meat shortages seen in grocery stores across the country.