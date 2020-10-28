Hunter: Check record and support Ben-David

Having watched Cynthia Lummis serve as Wyoming’s Congresswoman, I know, as we all do, that she was woefully ineffective. But worse than that, her record shows that she sold out hard working Wyomingites to fit in with her career politician friends in DC.

In 2011, Representative Lummis pledged to honor our veterans and look after their needs. Less than a year later, she was one of only three House members to vote against the Veterans Health Care Facilities Capital Improvement Act, which included funding for VA programs that provided treatment for mentally ill and homeless veterans, housing assistance for homeless veterans, and financial assistance for very low-income veteran families (H.R. 2646, 2011). The bill also helped VA medical centers improve their facilities and increased funding for their comprehensive service programs. Voting against this sounds like the opposite of honoring veterans to me.

That wasn’t the only promise she broke that year. That same year, Representative Lummis pledged to support small businesses, the backbone of our economy. This is one priority we can agree on. Yet only months prior, she voted against the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 (H.R. 5297), a bill that would increase the amount of credit that small businesses could access. A vote against this bill was a blow to small businesses, a cornerstone of Wyoming’s economy.