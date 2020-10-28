Hunter: Check record and support Ben-David

Having watched Cynthia Lummis serve as Wyoming’s Congresswoman, I know, as we all do, that she was woefully ineffective. But worse than that, her record shows that she sold out hard working Wyomingites to fit in with her career politician friends in DC.
In 2011, Representative Lummis pledged to honor our veterans and look after their needs. Less than a year later, she was one of only three House members to vote against the Veterans Health Care Facilities Capital Improvement Act, which included funding for VA programs that provided treatment for mentally ill and homeless veterans, housing assistance for homeless veterans, and financial assistance for very low-income veteran families (H.R. 2646, 2011). The bill also helped VA medical centers improve their facilities and increased funding for their comprehensive service programs. Voting against this sounds like the opposite of honoring veterans to me.
That wasn’t the only promise she broke that year. That same year, Representative Lummis pledged to support small businesses, the backbone of our economy. This is one priority we can agree on. Yet only months prior, she voted against the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 (H.R. 5297), a bill that would increase the amount of credit that small businesses could access. A vote against this bill was a blow to small businesses, a cornerstone of Wyoming’s economy.
It doesn’t stop there. Representative Lummis claims to support coal. Based on her voting record, it is clear that this commitment applies only to her donors in the fossil fuel industry, but not to the workers in the mines. In 2010, she voted against the Mine Safety Protection Act (H.R. 6495, 2010), a bill to improve mine safety and protect workers who speak about unsafe or abusive conditions. This is an unbelievable decision given that Wyoming has the highest workplace mortality rate in the nation.But what truly angers me is her refusal to protect the most vulnerable Americans. In 2009, Representative Lummis voted against a bill dedicated to preventing and supporting victims of elder abuse (H.R. 448, 2009). And though she portrays herself as a champion of today’s children, in 2010, she voted against a bill that helped low-income children access free school meals (S. 3307) – and in 2015, she voted against grants to expand digital learning in rural schools (H.R. 5). If you have a child who has struggled with remote learning today, think about that last vote for a moment.
Am I being harsh? No, because Wyomingites have a right to know who they’re voting for. None of this is secret; it’s all public record. To learn more, visit thelummisrecord.com. And vote for Merav ben-david on or before November 3. Wyoming needs you to.
Greg Hunter of Laramie was a candidate for Wyoming’s lone US House seat in 2018
