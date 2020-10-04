Hutcherson: State must provide enough school nurses

Just a few short weeks after schools reopened across the state of Wyoming, the state has seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases. The new average of 79 cases per day is a 191% increase from the average just two weeks prior. Several schools across the state of Wyoming have confirmed cases or have asked students to stay home in quarantine following contact tracing procedures. Students’ health and safety across the state of Wyoming is an important issue during normal times; during a pandemic, keeping students safe and healthy takes on a whole new dimension, as effectively dealing with a public health crisis has become an issue of life or death. School nurses are essential to keeping students healthy, now perhaps more than ever before. The capacity for school nurses to care for students has been dramatically diminished over the years, due largely to school funding issues.
According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, several school districts across the state do not have a nurse on staff, including Fremont County School District #6, Park County School District #16 and Sheridan County School District #3. In Sheridan County School District #3, the position was cut and replaced with a staff member who is limited to holding a student until parents’ arrival.
During recalibration, the Legislative Services Office provided a report to the Recalibration Committee on the 2020 evidence-based model — a model used to determine the number of positions within schools and funding for education statewide — recommendations for the number of school nurses across the state. The model calls for 124 full-time school nurse positions in the state. The reality is that across the state of Wyoming, for 46 school districts and servicing 93,832 K-12 students, only 41 school nurses are staffed.
These shortages are largely the result of lacking education funding, that has failed to keep up with inflation and has lost its competitive edge in being able to attract and retain educators, staff and nurses in the state of Wyoming. Education funding is arguably lacking because our state economy is still too heavily reliant on the volatile and withering extraction industry. Opponents of the block grant method of funding for our state’s education system may respond that districts have local control over their hiring practices and choose to use dollars meant for nurses to pay teachers’ salaries that have increased over the years. This is correct. However, this argument fails to recognize that districts must ‘rob from Peter to pay Paul’ because teachers’ salaries have not kept up with surrounding states due to the lack of investment in education at a level that keeps up with inflation.
Student health and safety should always be a significant priority. Healthy students achieve better results in their education careers. There is a direct correlation to students’ health and well-being and — not only their academic achievement — but their employment attainment and earning potential as an adult. The state of Wyoming is enduring a public health and safety crisis. We are just beginning to feel the impacts of what has the potential to be the state’s worst economic crisis. But Wyoming has seen the writing on the wall, and we were in financial peril long before the COVID-19 pandemic. We have had the ability to insulate from such economic tumult. Instead, we’ve kicked the proverbial can down the road. We have hit that road’s dead end. Many districts, this year, saw significant increases in enrollment. It is the state’s constitutional obligation to educate the youth of Wyoming and to keep them safe and healthy while doing so.
Our state’s school nurses deserve the necessary resources to care for students. Our students deserve accessible, quality healthcare providers. For so many Wyoming families, a qualified, accessible school nurse is the first step in receiving that care. For some students, it can be the only healthcare provider readily available to them. Adequately staffing school nurses in every school district in Wyoming will hinge on our ability to prioritize and invest in our education system. It will require that the state legislature venture into territories unknown to raise adequate revenue to address these issues — not only in the short-term — but for years to come.
Wyoming has too long been covering budgetary shortfalls with band-aids. It’s time that we overhaul our financial health. Adequately staffing our school nurse positions is just one symptom, manifested of a deep underlying condition of budgetary insufficiency. Our students deserve to be healthy, as does our school system.
A classroom teacher for 24 years, Grady Hutcherson now serves more than 6,000 education employees as President of the Wyoming Education Association (WEA). The Wyoming Education Association is committed to building and protecting a high-quality, equitable education system for Wyoming students, teachers and all education employees.
