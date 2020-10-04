Hutcherson: State must provide enough school nurses

These shortages are largely the result of lacking education funding, that has failed to keep up with inflation and has lost its competitive edge in being able to attract and retain educators, staff and nurses in the state of Wyoming. Education funding is arguably lacking because our state economy is still too heavily reliant on the volatile and withering extraction industry. Opponents of the block grant method of funding for our state’s education system may respond that districts have local control over their hiring practices and choose to use dollars meant for nurses to pay teachers’ salaries that have increased over the years. This is correct. However, this argument fails to recognize that districts must ‘rob from Peter to pay Paul’ because teachers’ salaries have not kept up with surrounding states due to the lack of investment in education at a level that keeps up with inflation.

Student health and safety should always be a significant priority. Healthy students achieve better results in their education careers. There is a direct correlation to students’ health and well-being and — not only their academic achievement — but their employment attainment and earning potential as an adult. The state of Wyoming is enduring a public health and safety crisis. We are just beginning to feel the impacts of what has the potential to be the state’s worst economic crisis. But Wyoming has seen the writing on the wall, and we were in financial peril long before the COVID-19 pandemic. We have had the ability to insulate from such economic tumult. Instead, we’ve kicked the proverbial can down the road. We have hit that road’s dead end. Many districts, this year, saw significant increases in enrollment. It is the state’s constitutional obligation to educate the youth of Wyoming and to keep them safe and healthy while doing so.