Hutcherson: The safety of Wyoming's students and educators depends on you

In my eyes, this is, in some ways, the dawn of a new day in our shared pandemic era. We have, right now, an opportunity; an opportunity to come together as a community to do the right things to ensure that Wyoming schools stay open and that Wyoming students and educators stay safe.

In school buses, classrooms, cafeterias, libraries and front offices, some of the country’s hardest workers are putting their hearts into providing a quality, safe learning experience for Wyoming students. This Labor Day weekend, as we celebrate the workers who have built our country, I ask you, please take a moment to celebrate and honor the dedicated, indefatigable work of our teachers, education support professionals and all education employees.

In that moment, please commit or reaffirm to yourself and to your friends, family, colleagues and community members that you will do what it takes to keep our schools open — and most importantly, to keep our schools safe. Please keep these last few precious summer gatherings small, socially distance, wear a mask and exercise the commonsense public health protocols that we all now know like the backs of our often-washed hands.