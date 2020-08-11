It is a good day to be a dog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everybody is suffering through the pandemic. My thought is everybody except dogs.

But the story starts before the pandemic. I am allergic to most dogs. Libby and I had cats for 38 years. Our last two, Thelma and Louise, were outstanding, indoor, affectionate cats who traveled with us in our trailer all over the West. Twelve years winter loops to Arizona, Las Vegas, San Diego. They were so popular they had groupies, people who came to see them and not us. Both are gone now, we are catless. But they were important to us. Also important were the dogs in the over 55 RV parks we stayed in over the years. Some of the 80-year-olds rarely left their trailer except to walk the dog, for a walk or to the dog doo area. They provided the means for the only exercise some people got. The dogs gave these people’s lives meaning.

Back to today and the pandemic. We have ridden our bikes on the Platte River Trails three times a week in the summer for twelve years. It is great. This year, much of our socializing is on our bikes. We get to see people we know on their bikes or walking their dogs. We get to meet new friends, new dogs. We get exercise and a bicyclist’s high. Every time Libby says to me,” I am having a good time.”