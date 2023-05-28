Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Monday, May 29 is Memorial Day.

The tradition of honoring fallen service members began shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War. The Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, and Marines, organized numerous activities to honor and remember comrades who died fighting to save the union. The first “Decoration Day” was May 30, 1868.

The most noteworthy of that particular day’s ceremonies was conducted at Arlington National Cemetery where then Ohio Representative James A. Garfield, a former Union general and future U.S. president, addressed a crowd of nearly 5,000. He stated ...

“Hither our children’s children shall come to pay their tribute of grateful homage. For this are we met today.

“By the happy suggestion of a great society, assemblies like this are gathering at this hour in every State in the Union.

“Thousands of soldiers are today turning aside in the march of life to visit the silent encampments of dead comrades who once fought by their side.

“From many thousand homes, whose light was put out when a soldier fell, there go forth today to join these solemn processions loving kindred and friends, from whose heart the shadow of grief will never be lifted till the light of the eternal world dawns upon them.”

At the time Garfield spoke it was hard to find a home that wasn’t affected by the war. The demographic historian Dr. J. David Hacker suggests between 650,000 and 850,000 died fighting; approximately 2.5% of the entire U.S. population. Since that time most American families are less closely united with the casualties of war. Just over 7,000 perished in the global war on terror. The blessing and privilege of fewer combat deaths in twenty-first century warfare threatens desensitization to the honorable significance of Memorial Day.

This Memorial Day I ask that you take a moment to remember all those who died in combat. Pay respect to their “loving kindred and friends.” For those who have no connection to a service member who died in conflict you have an amazing opportunity. You might “pay a tribute of grateful homage” in your own particular way. Visit a cemetery, attend a Memorial Day ceremony, spend a few moments talking with service members or families of service members, meet with one of your local military service organizations, or simply pause for a few brief moments and offer a thought or prayer. However you pay your respects thank you for “turning aside the march of life” for a few brief moments.