Jackson: Expanding Medicaid is the best option for Wyomingites

What if someone loses their primary caregiver, which happened to a client of mine just recently? What happens if there is no one there to care for our friends and neighbors and family members?

This is what happens: Everybody comes up short. Clients, families, caregivers, everybody comes up short.

I wouldn’t trade my family or my situation or my job for the world. My son is alive. He walks, he talks. He’s an ornery teenager. There are so many things that I have, that our family has. I love my job. I have loved it for 11 years and will continue to love my work and my clients and their families. I love these people who make life happier and brighter just because they’re around.

But the system is broken.

There are multiple ways the system could be fixed. Those of us who depend on it work full-time, we are hardworking members in our communities, we depend on our friends and families when we can’t do it all alone. But sometimes, all that we have and all that we can do just isn’t enough. We need a system that works, and we need to use the solutions that are available to us — especially when they help everyone.

We have the power to change it, to make people’s lives better. Expanding Medicaid is one of the smartest options we have. It would make a world of difference for thousands of Wyoming families like mine.

Misty Jackson has been a direct care provider for people with disabilities for 11 years. Born and raised in Wyoming, she and her husband live in Cheyenne with their four wonderful children.

