Jackson: Expanding Medicaid is the best option for Wyomingites

My Medicaid story is deeply unique and personal. Which makes it like everyone else’s Medicaid story. Every single one is deeply unique and personal.
For the last 11 years, I‘ve worked as a direct provider for people with long-term disabilities. I know what our clients’ families go through to be able to access lifegiving services that keep their families whole and healthy and together. I know what our family has had to go through.
At the start of COVID, about 18 months ago, my daughter and son were in a bad car wreck. At first, it wasn’t clear if my son would make it. It wasn’t clear if he would wake up at all.
After the accident, my son had a traumatic brain injury and spent 8 weeks in Denver at Primary Children’s Hospital. For five days, we weren’t sure if he would wake up, he was nonresponsive to all external stimuli. We had something like 17 doctors — some doctors holding the faces of other doctors on iPads — and none of them were sure.
On Day 5 at Primary Children’s, we got good news: He would wake up. My son would live.
That same day, the case worker came in with paperwork for us to fill out. But the paperwork she brought wouldn’t help my son, it couldn’t help my family. Because that paperwork was for Colorado Medicaid, and we live here, in Wyoming. It is excruciating to think that if we lived 45 minutes to the south, we could have walked out with help.
And I say that as a person with private insurance. My husband and I both work full-time. We have employer-sponsored healthcare. Even with that, we struggle to access the care we need, the care our son needs.
If we lived on the other side of the state line, we wouldn’t be dealing with crushing medical debt and debt collectors. We wouldn’t feel like we are sometimes drowning. We could just work our jobs, care for our family, provide my son the support that he needs as he continues to recover from a traumatic brain injury that nearly killed him.
Instead, we’ve had to jump through hoops for limited care. Because of my work, I knew which hoops we’d have to jump through, what documentation we’d have to have, and how we’d have to fight for our son to have the care he — and every Wyomingite — deserves.
We struggle constantly as a healthcare service provider, and that’s true even though we’re one of the bigger businesses in Cheyenne. We struggle to find and retain talented staff — it is really hard to compete looking for employees when the carwash pays $17/hr and we only get reimbursed $15/hr to provide care. Those dollars come from ever-shrinking state budgets, and we’re expected to do more with less every year.
How do you ration care for the most vulnerable individuals in Wyoming?
We have over 40 participants — and their families — who need our services and the support of the state. If we ration care, it is because there is no other way to do it with the resources we have.
What if someone loses their primary caregiver, which happened to a client of mine just recently? What happens if there is no one there to care for our friends and neighbors and family members?
This is what happens: Everybody comes up short. Clients, families, caregivers, everybody comes up short.
I wouldn’t trade my family or my situation or my job for the world. My son is alive. He walks, he talks. He’s an ornery teenager. There are so many things that I have, that our family has. I love my job. I have loved it for 11 years and will continue to love my work and my clients and their families. I love these people who make life happier and brighter just because they’re around.
But the system is broken.
There are multiple ways the system could be fixed. Those of us who depend on it work full-time, we are hardworking members in our communities, we depend on our friends and families when we can’t do it all alone. But sometimes, all that we have and all that we can do just isn’t enough. We need a system that works, and we need to use the solutions that are available to us — especially when they help everyone.
We have the power to change it, to make people’s lives better. Expanding Medicaid is one of the smartest options we have. It would make a world of difference for thousands of Wyoming families like mine.
Misty Jackson has been a direct care provider for people with disabilities for 11 years. Born and raised in Wyoming, she and her husband live in Cheyenne with their four wonderful children.