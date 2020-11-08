Jacobs: Lack of construction training comes at high cost

The construction sector plays a fundamental role in the economic well being of Wyoming, but current construction workforce training in the state is limited. This lack of training caused construction skill attainment to lag behind that of adjacent states forcing Wyoming construction companies to recruit workers from adjacent states at a high cost. In many cases these workers return to their native states once a project is completed.
Therefore, a pervasive need exists for construction training in the state of Wyoming. When an industry sector like construction adds a 50 percent job gain during the first quarter of a year, stakeholders need to sit up and pay attention. In response to this need for training, the Civil and Architectural Engineering Department at the University of Wyoming has done just that — sat up, paid attention, and developed a four year Construction Management degree program that will teach and graduate young men and woman to become the next generation of construction industry leaders in the state of Wyoming. The first graduating class of students from this program will graduate in the spring of 2022.
In tandem to the degree program at UW, the CAE department has garnered financial support from the state through the Wyoming Department of Workforce services to also develop and deliver similar training to the thousands of already employed construction workers in the state that cannot commit to a traditional training platform because they need to simultaneously earn a living.
This construction workforce training program was developed in partnership with the Associated General Contractors of Wyoming and the Wyoming Construction Coalition. The training program consists of five modules with a time commitment of 8 hours per module. These modules (listed below) are designed to instruct on specific construction training needs in the state of Wyoming.
- Module 1: Construction Documents and Contracts
- Module 2: Construction Plan Reading
- Module 3: Construction Bidding and Estimating
- Module 4: Construction Scheduling
- Module 5: Construction Site Management
This training is delivered synchronously via Zoom technology in real time. This platform allows learners to engage in breakout room sessions, working on group projects with 30 to 40 learners per learning/module session. The learners receive a certificate of completion for each training module completed successfully. A benefit of the Construction Workforce Training” program is that Wyoming construction companies and their workers learn from university professors in order to develop theory and practice together. The variety of courses provides a way for industry learners to get an overview of technology and concepts involved in construction.
A recommended solution to the future construction skill and labor shortage in Wyoming seems to suggest that conducting recruiting initiatives at high schools and community colleges would be a solid way to encourage vocational and career technical education. However, the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education predicts the number of high school graduates nationwide to remain flat from now till 2023, followed by a dramatic decrease after 2025 from some 3.5 million graduates per year to about three million across the US. This forecast reiterates the importance of investing and training an existing construction workforce with the following benefits to construction companies and the state;
- Reducing high out-of-state hiring costs of construction workers.
- Creating a sustainable construction workforce.
- Improving industry competencies and proficiencies.
- Promoting professionalism in areas ancillary to the construction sector, and
- Develop solutions to construction challenges in Wyoming.
Studies have demonstrated that if workers possess the skills they need to perform their jobs, they are more confident and motivated in conducting their tasks, more committed to the organization, and less likely to abandon the company. Open access to a construction training program with no cost to companies and their workers is unique. The construction sector in Wyoming was not avertedly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in support of an increase in employability of 1.7 percent observed, unlike industries such as business services, manufacturing and other. As a result of the employability steadiness in the construction sector, training of construction workers in the field is essential to maintain the current and future workforce momentum in Wyoming.
Dr. Francois Jacobs is an Associate Professor in the department of Civil and Architectural Engineering & Construction Management at the University of Wyoming. He steers the construction teaching platform at the university.
