Jacobs: Lack of construction training comes at high cost

Studies have demonstrated that if workers possess the skills they need to perform their jobs, they are more confident and motivated in conducting their tasks, more committed to the organization, and less likely to abandon the company. Open access to a construction training program with no cost to companies and their workers is unique. The construction sector in Wyoming was not avertedly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in support of an increase in employability of 1.7 percent observed, unlike industries such as business services, manufacturing and other. As a result of the employability steadiness in the construction sector, training of construction workers in the field is essential to maintain the current and future workforce momentum in Wyoming.