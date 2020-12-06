Januska: Civility will help us make better big decisions

Civility is defined as formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech. Shortly after I started working at the Casper airport, I was in Cheyenne during the 2007 legislative session. Rep. Tom Lockhart invited me to the Capital and, before the daily session started, introduced me to the other House members who all waved and clapped as they did for the others in the balcony as they were introduced. I then watched the House members shake hands, greet each other, and talk before the day’s business started. It was early on that I learned that Wyoming was not like any other place I had lived. I am not sure if that same level of civility remains today, or if what we have been experiencing this year is transitory, here one day and gone another, but I am hoping it is the later.

As I think about what Wyoming is going to look like in the future, and what I personally would like to see, I believe what we really need to start with is regaining that same level of civility, otherwise any discussion on our future will be focused on the “how” and not on the “what” is being discussed.

As someone whose job has had a lot of focus on infrastructure development and maintenance, I believe that going forward, Wyoming must continue to invest in maintaining the infrastructure we have. A runway is probably one of the most monitored and maintained pieces of pavement anywhere in the state, and we know that when a runway begins to deteriorate, it deteriorates exponentially. If we do not take care of our infrastructure today it will cost millions more in the future and gain us nothing additional. Having said that, I cannot say that the state should be investing in infrastructure, something necessary for business activity and quality of life, over, say, providing services to our seniors. And to me it shouldn’t be a discussion on either/or; however, without a civil discussion on what we want Wyoming to look like, including how the state generates revenue for infrastructure and services, it will come down to that. For those who say that the state should live within its means, good news, it must; however, without additional revenue, living within its means will come at a cost. I have not heard anyone who advocates for no new revenue, no new taxes, or no new user fees say what services the government funds that should go away or be defunded.