Januska: Civility will help us make better big decisions

Civility is defined as formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech. Shortly after I started working at the Casper airport, I was in Cheyenne during the 2007 legislative session. Rep. Tom Lockhart invited me to the Capital and, before the daily session started, introduced me to the other House members who all waved and clapped as they did for the others in the balcony as they were introduced. I then watched the House members shake hands, greet each other, and talk before the day’s business started. It was early on that I learned that Wyoming was not like any other place I had lived. I am not sure if that same level of civility remains today, or if what we have been experiencing this year is transitory, here one day and gone another, but I am hoping it is the later.
As I think about what Wyoming is going to look like in the future, and what I personally would like to see, I believe what we really need to start with is regaining that same level of civility, otherwise any discussion on our future will be focused on the “how” and not on the “what” is being discussed.
As someone whose job has had a lot of focus on infrastructure development and maintenance, I believe that going forward, Wyoming must continue to invest in maintaining the infrastructure we have. A runway is probably one of the most monitored and maintained pieces of pavement anywhere in the state, and we know that when a runway begins to deteriorate, it deteriorates exponentially. If we do not take care of our infrastructure today it will cost millions more in the future and gain us nothing additional. Having said that, I cannot say that the state should be investing in infrastructure, something necessary for business activity and quality of life, over, say, providing services to our seniors. And to me it shouldn’t be a discussion on either/or; however, without a civil discussion on what we want Wyoming to look like, including how the state generates revenue for infrastructure and services, it will come down to that. For those who say that the state should live within its means, good news, it must; however, without additional revenue, living within its means will come at a cost. I have not heard anyone who advocates for no new revenue, no new taxes, or no new user fees say what services the government funds that should go away or be defunded.
Back in the 1940s, when the federal government began investing in airports, the level of funding could not keep up with the aviation demand. In 1970 the federal government looked at how highways were funded and created an aviation trust fund like the highway trust fund. You may not know it, but when you purchase an airline ticket, you are contributing to that fund, and when federal funds are invested in airports, they do not come from taxpayers, they come from users of the system. Whether or not you consider a user fee a tax, I believe there are ways that the state can look at increasing revenue. User fees are just one such tool.
This civil discussion I propose needs to go beyond just the services the government provides. I would like to see a discussion on why 36 states and the District of Columbia permit medical marijuana and Wyoming does not. Not allowing medical doctors all the tools they need to provide the best treatment to their patients, when so many other states do, has a cost, as does cutting services without a civil discussion on what services need to be funded and how. I have spoken to people with school age children that are talking about relocating out of state based on what the state does with education funding. Businesses are less likely to stay in the state if we neglect the infrastructure required for their options. If we do not take care of our most vulnerable population, who will, or where will they go? If we can’t have a civil conversation about how the state can provide for all of this, with all voices included, then the loudest voices most likely will prevail, and actions or inactions by our elected officials will have consequences, and those may not be the ones we want for our state and our future.
Glenn Januska is the Director of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. He is a former Casper City Councilman and has lived in Wyoming for 14 years.
