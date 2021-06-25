Jarrett: Are the California and Texas blackouts coming to your state?

One lesson is that increased reliance on wind turbines and solar panels must balance the output of previous, on-demand generating sources like coal and nuclear power. However, wind and solar only produce their full capacity when nature cooperates.

What California and Texas are now demonstrating is that, for the foreseeable future, wind and solar power systems must come on the shoulders of traditional sources of power — not in place of them. Unfortunately, America’s regional electricity markets lack the tools to ensure that this happens.

What both states need are energy markets that can properly value existing, “dispatchable” electricity generation — and do so to ensure their grids have the power they need in times of peak demand.

When the Texas grid nearly collapsed in February, the state spent more than $46 billion buying electricity in a single week — five times what it spent on electricity in all of 2020. And the majority of those costs were passed on directly to consumers.

The question now is whether rolling blackouts and market problems in California and Texas offer a preview of what’s to come in other states. That’s because the nation’s transition to renewable power continues apace, with traditional power sources — namely coal and nuclear — being pushed into early retirement.