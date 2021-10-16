Jarrett: Global energy crisis could leave Americans in a lurch

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), likely the deciding Senate vote on the plan, has already warned that, “We are going to leave ourselves in a situation by 2030 that we are not going to have reliability.”

Grid operators and utilities are equally worried. One regulator from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — which oversees the nation’s electricity markets — has warned that the proposal would be like, “effectively dropping an H-bomb into the middle of them,” adding, “consequences will be profound, disruptive, and incalculable.”

We are already getting a preview of this across the Atlantic. Europe’s race to dismantle traditional energy infrastructure, curb investment in fossil fuel production, and embrace renewable energy has left it woefully short of the energy it needs this winter — and increasingly dependent on Vladimir Putin’s natural gas.

U.K. electricity prices have now soared to record levels. Surging natural gas prices and low renewable output have also caused electricity prices in Spain and Portugal to triple over the past six months. And Germany’s transition toward full-scale wind and solar power has boosted the country’s electricity prices to three times the U.S. average.

The road ahead calls for caution. America’s energy transition requires careful planning that builds on the shoulders of existing energy infrastructure. Policymakers must ensure reliable and affordable power — instead of clumsily dismantling it. U.S. consumers already face rising energy prices this winter. Bad policy shouldn’t serve up another energy crisis as the next course.

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on the board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission. He regularly contributes to LeadingLightEnergy.com.

