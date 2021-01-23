Jefferies: Through sensible policy, railroads help Wyoming move forward

For more than 100 years and especially in today’s logistics-dominated economy, freight railroads like BNSF and Union Pacific in Wyoming have played a key role in moving goods for many of the state’s key industries and consumers. Even in the face of structural changes in the coal market, freight carriers are doing their part — especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic — to deliver goods we depend on.
New data shows that railroads have moved an especially large number of “intermodal” containers recently — the boxes that also move via truck and often contain the consumer goods eventually delivered to our doorsteps by parcel carriers and the like — even in rural parts of Wyoming. They are also moving grain and agricultural products at rates not seen in many years.
“Locally, they’ve proven to be the state’s lifeblood, granting miners and ranchers alike access to distant markets without the need for the public to maintain thousands of miles of right of ways through winter storms, spring floods and summer heat,” R Street Institute researcher Nick Zaiac wrote in the Star-Tribune last year.
Railroads provide public benefits in the process: they take freight off crumbling and financially constrained highways — lessening the burden on taxpayers in the process. “Freight railroad is maintained with little taxpayer money, unlike alternate forms of freight transport such as trucks and barges, for which the government maintains the highway infrastructure,” says the Council for Foreign Relations.
Yet the ability for railroads to meet future freight demand depends upon the continuation of a balanced federal regulatory system enacted on bipartisan grounds 40 years ago. October 2020 marked four decades since President Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act into law — a landmark piece of public policy that allowed for greater industry autonomy while also instilling a safety net for customers who need one.
In doing so, Congress and President Carter largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers. The law to this day, overseen by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, protects railroad customers against unreasonable actions while allowing railroads and their customers to largely work together without undue government interference.
Rail reform was necessary and the smart choice over the other option of nationalization. Instead of being regulated more like a gas or water utility, railroads are empowered to do business like their largest competitor (and customer) — the trucking industry.
Since 1980, railroads have invested more than $710 billion in private capital. Additionally, average inflation-adjusted rail rates are 43% lower today than in 1981, while the train accident rate is down 30% since 2000 alone.
Moreover, “railroad regulatory reforms permitted pricing flexibility, which increased intermodal rivalry. In the years to follow, this led to a 44% decrease in transportation costs and $10 billion in annual savings for consumers,” writes Steve Pociask of the American Consumer Institute.
It is no wonder why the current system is supported so widely regardless of political affiliation. Just because the framework is old — it is certainly not broken — a message railroads hope to make clear to members of the Wyoming Congressional delegation and their constituents.
To sustain the freight railroad industry’s role in the Wyoming economy and beyond, public policies should continue to incentivize private investment and a healthy rail sector serving its customers.
Ian Jefferies is president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads