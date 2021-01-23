Jefferies: Through sensible policy, railroads help Wyoming move forward

For more than 100 years and especially in today’s logistics-dominated economy, freight railroads like BNSF and Union Pacific in Wyoming have played a key role in moving goods for many of the state’s key industries and consumers. Even in the face of structural changes in the coal market, freight carriers are doing their part — especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic — to deliver goods we depend on.

New data shows that railroads have moved an especially large number of “intermodal” containers recently — the boxes that also move via truck and often contain the consumer goods eventually delivered to our doorsteps by parcel carriers and the like — even in rural parts of Wyoming. They are also moving grain and agricultural products at rates not seen in many years.

“Locally, they’ve proven to be the state’s lifeblood, granting miners and ranchers alike access to distant markets without the need for the public to maintain thousands of miles of right of ways through winter storms, spring floods and summer heat,” R Street Institute researcher Nick Zaiac wrote in the Star-Tribune last year.