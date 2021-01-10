Jenkins: A modest proposal

I’ve seen children in India under the age of five working for the highway department, sitting beside the road with tiny hammers, breaking rocks into smaller rocks to use as road bed. I’ve seen grade-school-age girls working in garment factories in Bangladesh — sewing all day, every day, no weekends, no holidays — until they die of exhaustion or commit suicide. Now that’s a work ethic we in Wyoming would be proud of.

Another societal advantage of eliminating education would be to use the few children not working in mines or on farms as soldiers. Reporting for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Congo, I had to opportunity to interview child soldiers and I can tell you they get the job done. Well-trained child soldiers are known for their courage, ruthlessness and equanimeous violence. They know how to control a civilian population, especially an educated population that naively believes in rational discussion. The children of eastern Congo call an AK-47 “The Answer.” As one 11-year-old soldier in Goma told me, “with this,” he swung the barrel of his machine gun at my chest, “I can get anything I want — food, weed, girls, cigarettes.” Having our own militia of child soldiers would be extremely valuable when Wyoming finally succeeds in seceding.