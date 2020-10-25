Jenkins: Electoral College control

This was the case for some 52 million Americans in 2016—-more than 1/3 of the total number of voters. Four years ago, 63 million American citizens voted for Donald Trump and 73 million voted for Hillary Clinton or some other candidate, and yet, due to the winner-take-all approach by 48 states, Mr. Trump became president because he was the first to receive 270 electoral votes, the magic number (majority of 538 total votes). Note that there were 250 million people eligible to vote in 2016 and only 136 million actually did; 114 million Americans, 45% of the country, failed to perform their most basic civic duty.

The electoral college is in the constitution (Article II, Section 1), but the winner-take-all approach is not. States are allowed to choose how they award their electoral votes. Many scholars, including myself, believe the winner-take-all approach is not merely undemocratic, but unconstitutional—-and it is self-evidently unfair. Presidential campaigns essentially ignore all states where the electoral outcome is obvious (Wyoming will go Republican, Maryland will go Democrat), and focus instead on six key swings states: Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Combined, they represent 101 of the 270 electoral votes needed to take the White House. In the 2016 election, both Trump and Clinton spent 99 percent of their ad dollars and 95 percent of their campaign visits on these six states and eight others consider potential swing states. In 2020, you won’t see Biden spend much time or treasure on Texas, and Trump will ignore California, but both will invest heavily in Florida. Since both candidates know they must win the electoral votes in swing states, and because of winner-take-all, they essentially ignore the other 44 states in the union.