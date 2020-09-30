Jenkins: Journalism, the informed citizen and how to spot fake news

It is your responsibility to ensure that you are reading, watching or listening to news that is accurate and unbiased. It is essential to get your news from a diverse array of media outlets, not a single source. Avoid news from obviously biased sources, such as religious institutions and hyper-partisan websites. Get off Facebook (a purveyor of rabbit-hole mis/disinformation) and subscribe to your local newspaper. Read more, watch less (and stop watching Fox — it is bombastic entertainment, not news). Remember that science is based on facts, opinion is not. Fake news can be created by fake or discredited scientists, so check peer-reviewed scientific journals to find the truth. Do not confuse the message with the messenger. Good journalists are trying to present facts in context in a very complicated world. If you don’t like the facts, don’t blame the journalist. When the facts don’t comport with your own opinion, you will experience cognitive dissonance, a confusing, uncomfortable feeling. Forget your personal opinion and go with the facts. Strive to think analytically, not emotionally. Ignore the hyenas of hate and hyperbole.