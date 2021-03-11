Jenkins: Never pulling punches Wyoming’s political cartoonists

“The cartoon is more than just a cartoon,” agrees Stolp, “The cartoon is the statement and the conversation that it drives.”

Kearney and Stolp are from two different generations. Greg Kearney has been a political cartoonist for over thirty years, worked as the sole cartoonist for the Casper Star Tribune for two decades, and now is syndicated in dozens of newspapers around the world. He draws in old-fashioned, black and white, pen and ink.” (“Most of my papers are so small they don’t have the means to reproduce color.”) Ryan Stolp is a new generation cartoonist focusing on the outdoor lifestyle and its intersection with national politics. He draws three cartoons a week for the Jackson Hole News and Guide and his work has a large Instagram following. Stolp often draws with a computer and invariably uses color.

Despite their age and stylistic differences, Kearney and Stolp share a remarkably similar understanding of the role of the political cartoonist in society.

“We’re the court jesters,” says Kearney. “I don’t make any effort to be neutral. I don’t make any effort to bridge. It’s not my job.” My job is to create “signed opinion pieces. Now not all cartoons have to be heavy-handed editorial types. And when you draw daily, you can’t keep that up. So I draw lots of cartoons that are mostly humorous.”