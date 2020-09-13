Jenkins: Reflecting on 9/11

By the time I visited Afghanistan in 2003, the U.S. was committed to helping Afghanistan transform itself into a democracy. This was a noble but quixotic notion. It was clear even back then that to beat Taliban guerillas would require years of high-casualty ground battles combined with the implementation of a nationwide, male and female, secular education system. You don’t change a medieval society overnight.

Had our focus remained in Afghanistan, perhaps some of this could have been achieved. Instead, in March of 2003 President Bush launched a “shock and awe” bombing campaign of Iraq. Why? None of the 9/11 hijackers were from Iraq. There was no evidence that al-Qaeda was operating in Iraq or that Osama bin Laden was hiding there. The stated intent was to protect the world by removing “weapons of mass destruction,” WMD, which Saddam Hussein was supposedly developing. This was a ruse. The CIA itself found the WMD argument for war with Iraq weak. Today, there is evidence that the White House knew that it was unlikely Iraq had WMDs. The most coherent explanation for why the U.S. invaded Iraq is that, after the terror and trauma of 9/11, the U.S. needed to reestablish itself as a world power in the Middle East. The horrific consequences of this arrogance are seldom discussed.