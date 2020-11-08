Jenkins: This land is your land

This summer I hired a cowboy and his two pack animals to carry our rock climbing gear and food into the alpine country of the Cloud Peak Wilderness Area. His two pack animals were named Pence and The Donald. When I assumed these monikers meant he must be conservative, he said with a grin, “well, guess it depends on what you think the intelligence of a pack horse really is.” In further conversations, it was clear that he treasured our public lands in Wyoming and knew their economic value to his outfitting operation.

Several years earlier, I’d hired another cowboy and his beasts, again to get deep into the Cloud Peak Wilderness Area to ascend an unclimbed 1500-foot granite face. This outfitter made most of his living taking non-resident hunters on elk hunting trips on forest service land. He grumped incessantly about how the “feds were stealing our land” and that the “feds should sell the forest service, sell the national parks, sell it all to the highest bidder.” When I suggested that if this happened, his livelihood as an outfitter would end instantly, he couldn’t seem the grasp the implications of what he himself espoused. Exasperated, I said, “so you’d rather have a Saudi or Chinese billionaire buy the land, fence it, and put up No Trespassing signs!?” We didn’t talk much after that.