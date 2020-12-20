Jenkins: Unmasking liberty

I was Christmas shopping in a Wyoming store recently where everyone was wearing a mask, patrons and clerks, except for one tall cowboy. A clerk knew the man and asked him in a friendly way why he wasn’t wearing a mask. His response: “Because I’m not scared of some tiny little virus.” To the clerk’s credit, she responded that wearing a mask was more for the protection of others than for yourself. The cowboy took offense and stalked out of the store.

Despite media’s constant stream of mask-wearing how-and-why, this Wyomingite still didn’t get it. And, gathering from several nationally publicized incidents across Wyoming, he’s in good company. Washakie County Commissioners fired Dr. Ed Zimmerman, the county health officer, for mandating masks. Former Wyoming Department of Health employee Dr. Igor Shepherd said at a Colorado event that the “so-called pandemic” was a plot by Russia and China to spread communism. The Wyoming Republican Party recently passed a resolution calling for Governor Gordon to rescind his March 13 declaration of a state of emergency—-a declaration that helped Wyoming doctors and nurses receive the PPE—-146,294 N95 masks, 58,126 face shields, 2,398,538 gloves from the feds—- necessary to protect themselves while caring for COVID-19 patients.