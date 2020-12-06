Jenkins: When ideology trumps reality

Bowen and I bivouacked on the tiny Teton glacier before our ascent this August. I’d cleverly forgotten my sleeping bag and lay shivering on the ice with my feet inside my backpack. The last time I’d slept on the Teton glacier, that melting ice cube inside the refrigerator of the Grand Teton’s north face, was in the 1990s.

The next day Bowen and I put up a new, 2000 foot route on the north face of the Grand Teton. At every belay I stared down at the deteriorating Teton glacier. It look deathly ill, emaciated. From my unscientific observations, I guessed it was half the size and volume it was when I had been here 25 years ago.

If you’re a mountain climber, you are witnessing the death of glaciers across Wyoming. A 2011 aerial survey of the Wind River Range (which contains over 100 glaciers, more than any contiguous state outside Washington) revealed that it had lost almost 40% of its ice over the last 50 years. Using photographic evidence from 1905, it was determined that the Cloud Peak glacier in the Big Horns has lost over 80% of its ice in a single century.