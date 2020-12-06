Jenkins: When ideology trumps reality

Bowen and I bivouacked on the tiny Teton glacier before our ascent this August. I’d cleverly forgotten my sleeping bag and lay shivering on the ice with my feet inside my backpack. The last time I’d slept on the Teton glacier, that melting ice cube inside the refrigerator of the Grand Teton’s north face, was in the 1990s.
The next day Bowen and I put up a new, 2000 foot route on the north face of the Grand Teton. At every belay I stared down at the deteriorating Teton glacier. It look deathly ill, emaciated. From my unscientific observations, I guessed it was half the size and volume it was when I had been here 25 years ago.
If you’re a mountain climber, you are witnessing the death of glaciers across Wyoming. A 2011 aerial survey of the Wind River Range (which contains over 100 glaciers, more than any contiguous state outside Washington) revealed that it had lost almost 40% of its ice over the last 50 years. Using photographic evidence from 1905, it was determined that the Cloud Peak glacier in the Big Horns has lost over 80% of its ice in a single century.
Wyoming is warming. According to the EPA, average temperatures in the state have risen 1-3 degrees in the past century. This warming has caused glaciers to melt and annual snowpacks to plummet. The Tetons, the Winds and the Big Horns have all seen a 60-80% reduction in snowpack since 1955. The winter season in the Rockies is becoming progressively warmer and shorter. A recent report in Global Environmental Change states that the winter recreational season will be over 50% shorter by 2050. Watch out skiers!
Mountain climbers have the unique opportunity to travel and climb on glaciers and experience first-hand fundamental science, especially glaciology, geology and climatology. Indeed, mountain climbing at its core is all about managing Newton’s Law of Gravity. Not surprisingly, I don’t know a single alpinist who doesn’t accept science as the basis of reality. And yet, according to a 2019 report by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, 40% of people in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho “don’t believe climate change is happening.”
Huh? How? When the very mountains around us are self-evidently under serious metamorphosis. Presumably these flat-earthers use cell phones and drive cars, the operations of which are entirely depend on the fundamentals of science. If you don’t believe in climate change, then you can’t believe your truck will start or your Facebook will turn on or the plane you’re sitting in can fly. To deny science is to illogically reject almost every aspect daily American life.
We all had someone in our family who was a heavy smoker, (in my case, my father) who denied smoking was harmful to their health, and then paid the ultimate price for their self-deception. Well, the world has been a two-pack a day smoker for two centuries now, so take a guess at what’s going to happen.
There is a whole field of psychology now devoted to trying to understand how people can deny science.
Writing in The Conversation, professor Jeremy Shapiro identifies two common characteristics of science deniers: 1. They are binary thinkers, everything is either black or white, all or nothing; 2. They misunderstand the very nature of science, an evidenced-base, accretionary process with “more and more accurate approximations of ultimate truth but no final end point to the process.” As an example of both, he says that “climate change skeptics jump from the realization that we do not completely understand all climate-related variables to the inference that we have no reliable knowledge at all.”
Over 97% of the world’s climate scientists know that our planet has been sickened by burning fossil fuels. If you had a very sick child and 97% of the doctors agreed on a common antidote, and 3% denied your child was even sick, who would you believe?
After four years of catastrophic science denialism, President-elect Joe Biden has already chosen climate justice advocate Cecilia Martinez to spearhead the Council on Environmental Quality. Science will replace demagoguery.
Here in Wyoming, in some cases, ideology has trumped reality not for just the last four years, but for the last four decades.
To save Wyoming, we must listen to scientists and denounce unfounded opinion.
