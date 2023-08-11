CHEYENNE — The robing ceremony for a new judge is a merry event that you won’t ever see in the day-to-day business of judges.

Envision the scene; the supreme court room is ﬁlled with the newbie judge, family, friends and a lot of current and former judges or justices. Lots of anecdotes and jokes about the new judge, laughter, many best wishes.

Gov. Mark Gordon, who appointed the judge is there. So is Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox who administers the oath of ofﬁce to the new judge.

When they all leave you suspect they are headed to a great party somewhere.

The party is the culmination of a relatively long selection process.

Fox also serves as head of the Judicial Nominating Commission. This is the group that sifts through applications from lawyers for open judicial seats.

The commission presents the governor with three nominees for the slot. The governor then picks one.

Both Gordon and Fox have been busy with this swearing-in robing ritual given the unusually high number of judge seats open in the past year.

During one such ritual several months ago for Misha Westby as district judge for the state’s second district in Albany County, available on video, Gordon said he hopes the state keeps the nominating commission and does not revert to the old system of electing judges.

“It is truly a great thing for Wyoming,” he said. “I wouldn’t change it in any way.”

He questioned what it would be like to revert to the old system and elect judges given the current climate of divisiveness.

That is an interesting question Considering the growing strength of ultra conservatives, elections could produce a different type of jurist that is way out of touch with Wyoming’s historical Libertarian principles.

Or you could have rough, brutal elections that seem to be the norm nationally and internationally.

Before the Judicial Nominating Commission came about through a constitutional amendment adopted by voters in the 1970’s, citizens chose their judges through elections.

The lawyers who sought those judicial slots waged campaigns just as all other politicians did for mayor, city treasurer, state representative and so on. Plain old street politics — ads, speeches, hand-shaking.

The main thrust of the new system called “The Missouri Plan” after the state where it originated (to quell outrageous corruption) was to get the judicial system out of politics.

It was an effort to elevate the judiciary to a higher level with ethics fitting for officials who dress in priest-like black robes and have such power over individual lives.

Yet there were and still are critics who say the system is tied to politics because the governor makes the final appointment.

They contend, moreover, that the entire weeding out process lacks transparency. Members of an elite, meaning the American Bar Association, control the commission, if not in number, in information. What they mean is a handful of lawyers can control the votes of others members because they are more informed about the system.

Wyoming’s seven members on the commission include three lawyers, three members from the public and the chief justice.

In the beginning, the new commission kept the names of the three nominees a secret. I was part of the news media that pushed for transparency. Opponents claimed that making public the names of the lawyers seeking a judgeship would hurt their practices if they were not selected Nevertheless the commission made public the names of the three nominees, but not all of the applicants.

In the beginning also, the first governor who had to deal with the commission, Ed Herschler, a lawyer, wasn’t delighted.

He sent the list of slate three nominees back to the commission saying he wouldn’t appoint any of them.

In another appointment, Herschler was so late making a decision that the chief justice of the supreme chief justice at the time Rodney Guthrie said he was worried he was going to have to make the appointment himself as the law provided.

Herschler came through, though.

Other governors didn’t share his distaste for the new system. It’s a keeper.