CHEYENNE — The John Birch Society, a fiercely anti-communist organization. was active in Wyoming in the 1960’s.

Most of the action was in Cody in Park County.

Phil Roberts of Laramie, a University of Wyoming history professor emeritus, moved with his family from Worland to Cody in the early 1960’s.

Roberts remembers the big “Impeach Earl Warren” billboard on the road from Cody to Greybull.

Warren was chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court that outlawed segregation in the public schools.

Like many isolated communities in the West, Cody at that time was vulnerable to right wing extremists, Roberts said.

At that time it was a small community located at the end of the road to Yellowstone.

These are the places where conspiracy theories take root and flourish. They attract society’s fringe folks and extremist ideologues. Cody even had its own Rush Limbaugh — an FM radio broadcaster named Lyle Ellis.

Roberts said Ellis had the same agenda as Fox News does today.

Cody of course was solid Goldwater Country in the 1964 presidential election.

So when Lyndon Johnson trounced Barry Goldwater in the 1964 election it took some starch out of the Birchers playbook.

The John Birch Society (JBS) faded further with the end of the Vietnam War and the Cold War.

By then communism was no longer the favorite target of conservatives.

In case you forgot, some of the statements of of Bircher leaders were ridiculous — like former president Dwight Eisenhower being a communist. Now, really.

They also claimed Earl Warren was a communist, a line of attack in keeping with the style of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his bogus claims of a federal government riddled with Russian spies.

If you ever think we live in scary times today, you need to look back at the McCarthy years and how elected federal officials ruined the careers and lives of so many people Some political observers say the policies of former president Donald Trump, the “Make American Great Again” shtick, are essentially Bircherism.

Trump’s father, Fred Trump, financially supported the John Birch Society (JBS) and was a personal friend of its founder Robert Welch, according to internet sources.

What’s new is this version of the JBS is aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

A favorite target of the Birchers in their heyday was Democrat Gale McGee, a popular instructor at the University of Wyoming and a gifted orator who was seeking his second term in the U.S. Senate in 1964.

According to Rodger McDaniel’s new book, “Profiles in Courage; Standing Against the Wyoming Wind” the Birchers enlisted youngsters in Laramie go from house to house with leaflets that proclaimed McGee was a communist agent.

McDaniels’s account is of an ugly campaign where physical violence was feared and took place at times.

McGee fought back and engaged in debates with Bitcher members all over the state. He won re-election over Republican John Wold.

Yet McGee continued to warn about the Birchers. They are a danger, he said, not to liberals but to traditional conservatives. The Republican party needed to get rid of the extremists or suffer the consequences.

He also said the Birchers plan was to infiltrate the local school boards and Parent Teachers Association to strengthen their party. That was in 1966.

So it has all come to pass.

McGee lost his Senate seat in 1978 to Republican Malcom Wallop.

He was right about the danger of the extremists to the Republicans.

They have pretty much split the Republican Party.

And they have infiltrated the schools boards and managed to get more support for private schools.

The Birchers no longer look for communists under the bed.

They no longer warn against the communist plot to use water fluoridation for mind control.

The 21st Century Birchers want to return America to its Christian foundations, dump the United Nations and abolish the departments of energy and education.

And here we are. The Birchers are back.