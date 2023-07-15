CHEYENNE — It is big time tourist season in Wyoming.

In Cheyenne we call it Frontier Days —you know — the big rodeo.

What I always found of great interest is the marketing campaigns created by state tourism agencies and their consultants.

Wyoming has one of the best although it also is probably the smallest in number of staff and cost.

In a state like this, with two national parks, marvelous mountains, great ﬁshing and the like it is relatively easy to cook up a jazzy motto.

For many years Wyoming’s slogan was “Like No Other Place on Earth.”

That is still my favorite.

The current motto is “That’s Wy.” It puzzled me for awhile.

Where was the “O?”’ or the “Y.”

One wag on the internet suggested it should be “That’s Whynot.”

But if Diane Shober, the director of the tourism ofﬁce, says “That’s Wy” is a successful marketing logo that’s good enough for me.

Shober recently marked 20 years in the top job of selling Wyoming.

It has been two decades since Gov. Dave Freudenthal introduced her at a press conference as the state’s new tourism director.

She rose, spoke brieﬂy and forcefully and emitted energy like a dynamo.

My reaction was, ”Wow.”

Freudenthal also was clearly impressed by his new appointee.

In the two decades since that day, the tourism agency has undergone signiﬁcant change. It now is a separate agency with its own board and revenue source from a chunk of the state wide lodging tax.

Last week during a quick visit to update the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, Shober told of a marketing partnership with Ford Motor Company to sell both Ford trucks and Wyoming vacations.

She also reported that $4.4 million in this ﬁscal year will be spent to sell less popular locations, like the Oregon Trail, the Snowy Range west of Laramie, the Killpecker Sand Dunes in Sweetwater County and spots in northwestern Wyoming.

I know some long term Wyoming residents who will mourn seeing more tourist trafﬁc in the Snowies or those remarkable sand dunes in the Red Desert.

The Snowies have been described as Wyoming best-kept secret.

No more.

But that is progress and Wyoming tourism is a huge money maker for the state, its motels, hotels, cafes and restaurants and the people who work there.

But back to the tourism nicknames, logos or slogans.

While Wyoming has no trouble ﬁnding some remarkable spot or area as base for a marketing campaign, what do you do it you head Nebraska’s tourism agency?

I have driven that long ﬂat interstate stretch from Cheyenne to my hometown in eastern Iowa multiple times.

And getting through Nebraska always was the most dreadfully dull part.

Simply put, Nebraska doesn’t have a lot to offer to tourists.

Oh sure there are some fantastic sand dunes and cranes but that’s about it and they are not just off I-80.

So the Nebraska advertising geniuses (think TV’s “Mad Men”) decided to be self-deprecating — be honest, about the state.

They ran slogans like “Another Dusty Day on the Plains,” and more appropriately “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

As you would expect, people in Nebraska complained that the tourism ofﬁce was hurting tourism by being telling them the truth.

Nevertheless the Nebraska Tourism Commission reported a record $7.2 million in tax revenue in 2022, up 18.3

percent over the previous years, according to internet sources.

That controversial slogan pushed Nebraska from the “least likely” state for tourists to visit to 45th in the nation.

Other states have not been as bold as the creative types in Nebraska. And that’s why we have lame slogans like “Find Your Alaska,” or “Famous Potatoes” for Idaho or “The Natural State” for Arkansas or “Find it Here” for Ohio.

West Virginia’s motto is “Wild Wonderful West Virginia.”

Some wits on the internet have other ideas; such as “Only Yankees Litter” for Texas and “Even we couldn’t ﬁnd ourselves on a map” for Delaware.

For West Virginia, they suggest “West Virginia is better if you’re drunk.”

That slogan is way, way too self-deprecating.

Fortunately Wyoming doesn’t need to use that negative strategy to draw visitors.