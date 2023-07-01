CHEYENNE — Most members of the Legislature’s joint interim Revenue Committee had heard it all before.

“It” was the problem facing homeowners, particularly elderly ones on fixed income, who are faced with abnormal increases in their property taxes.

A whole bunch of them took their outrage to a Revenue Committee’s interim meeting in Sheridan last week.

An angry bunch, they filled and overflowed the room.

Some of them hurled personal insults at the lawmakers.

The session, unfortunately, resembled recent meetings of many school boards during those ultra hot discussions about books.

Odds are that most of the lawmakers on the committee had heard it all before. Ballooning property taxes in certain areas was a major issues in the legislative session last winter. The homeowners were just as angry then.

Much of the committee agenda time was to be devoted to educate the new members to the state’s tax system and to provide a refresher course for the more experienced.

The agenda left time for public comment but it’s doubtful the committee expected to fill the room and then some with protestors and listen for three hours of complaints most legislators heard before.

The morning session was devoted to education by Wyoming executive branch tax professionals.

Perhaps if the protesters had tuned in to these presentation and learned something about taxes and the constitution, they could have offered a new ideas to the lawmakers instead of bashing them for doing too little.

During the session last winter, the lawmakers slogged through a number of potential steps to lessen the tax load on the homeowners.

One of the memos about the property tax situation from the Legislative Service Office noted that the 1988 amendment creating the three main classes of property is unusual among the states, with no legal guidance through case law. It’s an outrider.

As amended in 1988, Wyoming residential property is in class C in the “other category.” Class C also includes commercial and agricultural property.

Why can’t the Legislature reduce the percentage of value for homeowners?

It can, sure, but that tax break would also extend to commercial property and, of course agriculture. (Both industry and agriculture were tickled to be in class C, protected by the big tent of homeowners.)

A tax break for class C thus would substantially reduce the amount of money for schools, the biggest beneficiary in the state of property tax. The founders were intent on money for schools.

Stymied by the state Constitution provision adopted in 1988, the Legislature last winter voted for a resolution that asks voters to change the constitution during the 2024 general election.

If approved the move would allow the Legislature to create a subclass of owner-occupied primary residence.

Creating this subclass is critical to the Legislature’s ability to pass bills that provide meaningful property tax relief for Wyoming citizens.

The Legislature’s only other significant move for tax relief during the last session was to pass a bill expanding the tax relief program to cover more disabled and poor people who can meet the requirements.

According to Cowboy State Daily’s excellent account of the Sheridan meeting, state officials said property tax increased by 4-6% on average. Yet in some counties the tax jumped by as much as 50%.

Statewide, the increases in property taxes were not even.

A report to the committee from Jeremiah Reiman, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, said residential property taxes in 2022 ranged from a .03% increase in Hot Springs County to a 47% increase in Teton County.

Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Casper, presented a petition with 1,825 signatures from Natrona County protesting their property taxes and requesting an acquisition value-based method to determining their taxes, the Cowboy State Daily reported.

Yet this action also requires a constitutional amendment with voter support.

So protestors need to cool off and get educated.