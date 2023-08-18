Cheyenne — The schoolhouse at the end of the block maybe about to fall down.

The once-revered building is 60-years old and needs help. It is in really bad shape.

Perhaps there isn’t enough money to replace that school right now but you could patch it up.

What should you do?

Rep Phil Nicholas, R- Cheyenne, the co-chair of the Joint Appropriation Committee (JAC) offered the example of a leaking window at an earlier JAC meeting.

What would you do ﬁrst? Paint the window or replace it?

The logical answer is to replace the window before you paint it. Right?

This brings us to the state’s priority system for school replacement, which has been criticized.

Cheyenne’s Arp school may be an example of the problem.

A small, 60-year-old elementary school in south Cheyenne, it had rodents, sewage problems and crumbling walls.

At one time it was No. 1 on the state’s priority for new construction.

Because the district replaced a leaking roof, Arp lost its top spot for replacement a few years ago.

The school now is waiting for demolition.

The kids are okay They will attend school in another building this fall.

That may be the answer for some schools but what do you do in Jackson and Gillette where the superintendents say the students are crowded up to the rafters.

Never fear. The Legislature is aware of the problems. Two interim committees are doing separate studies this year.

One is the Special Task Force for School Facilities; the other is the Joint Interim Appropriations Committee. The latter is examining the ﬁnancing angle.

Meanwhile waiting in the corner as it were, is a lawsuit ﬁled by the Wyoming Education Association.

The lawsuit maintains the state has been underfunding schools and school facilities for more than a decade.

That lawsuit is scheduled for trial in June, 2024, shortly after the 2024 budget session.

Having been monitoring committees on Zoom this spring and summer. I found that one of the more compelling statements came from Jerry Vincent, the director of the state division of construction.

He suggested shortening the estimated life cycle of a school building.

“The new schools being built are not being built like they were years ago,” Vincent said.

Moreover, it is getting more difﬁcult to get contractors to build the new schools. That assessment alone upsets the entire set of state rules on school construction.

No one seems interested in starting over at box one to create a new school school construction program.

This program, which had a rocky start as I recall, l has worked out pretty well until recent years.

The state’s unstable up ad down revues didn’t help. Nor did the pandemic. The ultimate decision for all of this will be the Wyoming Supreme Court which at some time in the future will decide again on school ﬁnance.

I wonder if the new court will agree with the 1995 unanimous decision in an opinion written by Justice Mike Golden.

Simply put, that said the Legislature must pay for the needs of K-12 public schools before it spends money on anything else.

That will continue to be a challenge for a number of legislators who oppose spending much money on K-12 public schools. They want to spend it on charter or religious schools instead.

Meanwhile I have sympathy for any reporter who is covering the issue on school ﬁnance or school construction.

Those programs are so complicated. It is a real challenge to explain how they work to readers.

Keep trying.