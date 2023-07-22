CHEYENNE — As you would expect, minority Democrats have many disadvantages in the Wyoming Legislature.

First is their seriously out-numbered position in a legislative system controlled by a supermajority of Republicans.

In this environment many of their motions and amendments don’t pass and their bills can often get sidetracked in a committee.

It can be depressing to be the underdog.

Their minority status also presents other problems that lawmakers who set up the Legislative Service Office in the early 1970’s, never contemplated.

At that time the Democrats were a minority but it was a muscular bunch that held 11 votes in the Senate and eight in the House.

The current question is how to accommodate a minority party that has only two members in the Senate and five in the House.

The obvious answer, of course, is to elect more Democrats, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

A temporary rule pertinent to this issue came up during a meeting of the first interim session for the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) a couple of weeks ago.

It required JAC subcommittees to have at least one representative from each political party.

Don Richards, the Legislative Service Office chief budget guy, suggested that this could be an “onus” on minority legislators. It sure could. The only minority member of the 10-member JAC is Sen. Mike Gierau of Jackson in Teton County.

He is a super busy guy. So is the only other Democrat in the Senate, Chris Rothfuss of Laramie.

Their committee workloads are comparable to that of the Senate leadership. But without the perks.

Yet Gierau sees value in such wide memberships.

“Being in a super minority is a challenge. It can also be an interesting opportunity” Gierau wrote in an e-mail.

“Example, I serve on Appropriations, Capital Finance, and Investment Select Committee, and Management Audit Committee. I’m the only member of the Legislature to see not only, the spending, and investment of tax dollars. I also get the chance to dive into how the programs we allocate dollars are preforming “

“Serving on Select Water is a chance to be on a critical issue that is, for the most part, nonpartisan. This affords me the opportunity to forge relationships that otherwise met prove difficult.“

The biggest challenge, he concluded, is trying to make all the meetings and take care of his work (a Jackson business) and his family obligations.

Zoom helps but he is not the phone a lot at home and takes lots of road trips.

Other senators have a long list of committee assignments but half may be with the national legislative organizations Lynn Hutchings, a Cheyenne Republican, for example, has three committee assignments but only one, the Wyoming Health and Labor committee is local. The others are national legislative groups that meet annually.

And then there is Sen. Anthony Bouchard, another Cheyenne Republican, whose only assignment is the Labor committee. But Bouchard is in the doghouse with the leadership over his intemperate comments.

Gierau and Rothfuss have nine or 10 committee or task force assignment each, all of them Wyoming based. Gierau is co-chair of the task force on regulatory reductions, a significant accomplishment.

Rothfuss is a member of the management council. The only other Democrat on that group is Rep. Mike Vin of Jackson.

A scrappy bunch, the Democrats a few years ago pushed back hard against a Republican bill that would have reduced their membership on the management council to one.

Their argument — which was totally on target — was that the lawmakers who sponsored creation of the Legislative Service Office (LSO) in the early 1970’s wanted it to serve lawmakers from all political parties equally..

And the management council as the administrative arm of the LSO should have the same composition. This is a group primarily made up of legislative leaders who decide on interim studies and a host of other legislative work and policies.

Over the years the LSO has maintained that tradition.

Staff members who injudiciously showed their political persuasions were dismissed.

That’s why the Democrats, though small in number, do have a voice in the Wyoming Legislature. With two seasoned lawmakers, that voice is particularly strong in the Senate. But it’s a lot of work.