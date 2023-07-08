CHEYENNE — The idea of a master plan to cover all state and historical buildings and grounds within six to eight blocks of the Capitol Building has been percolating off and on for years.

But as happens with many good ideas in government it got postponed with changes in administration, the Legislature and state revenues.

Well, it has popped up big time in the subcommittee of legislators and executive branch officials who are working on exhibits and wayfaring signs for the refurbished Capitol Building and adjacent Herschler State Office Building.

It so happens that Gov. Mark Gordon has made it clear he wants this subcommittee or someone to develop a policy to govern the placement of plaques and statues in or outside the state buildings in the vicinity. The vicinity would include the state museum and the historic governor’s mansion located a few blocks east.

“The work on Wayfinding and Historical exhibits in the Capitol have emphasized to me (and the subcommittee) the need to tie these historical buildings and treasures together. Gov. Mead started the effort, and my understanding is that the SBC is taking up the master plan again as a subcommittee,” Sen. Bill Landen, R-Lander, the chairman of the exhibits subcommittee wrote in an e-mail.

The SBC is the State Building Commission comprised of the governor and four other elected officials.

With so much attention, surely this time the state will go ahead and adopt a master plan that can be used to better control and manage the plaques and statues art in an outside of state buildings.

During a meeting late last month members of the Landen’s exhibits subcommittee held a tortuous discussion of the fuzzy lines of authority that determine who can do what when it comes to state buildings in the capitol’s orbit — the legislative or executive branch.

Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said the committee overseeing the Capitol Building restoration intended to have a master plan and policy in place when that project was finished.

If that had happened the city would not have been allowed to place a small statue of Wyoming women’s rights icon Esther Hobart Morris in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court building.

As it turned out, the city went to the supreme court justices who did not want the statue installed but could not say no,” Nicholas said according to a video of the exhibits subcommittee meeting.

The small statue, he said, is not the the same quality as others on the capitol grounds.

Also there is large statue of Morris in the basement gallery in the Capitol Building which, Nicholas said, doesn’t make sense. The larger statute had been in in front of the Capitol Building since the early 1960’s but was moved inside when the rehabilitation project began.

Anyway the exhibits subcommittee still has a lot of work to do on recommendations to the governor and other officials, including creating a curator position.

The Capitol and its surroundings have been subject to several master plan studies.

The enduring concept was the maintenance of a corridor up Capitol Avenue between the Union Pacific Railroad depot and the Capitol Building.

Various proposals which were not accepted would have closed Capitol Avenue and the streets around the Capitol Building to create a pedestrian mall.

The latest master plan I could find was labelled “Vision 2020.” It was drafted in 2003, the work of CSG Architecture and Civitas of Casper.

The study noted that the original Capitol core scheme was not realized when the state built the Hathaway Building on Capitol Avenue.

It was in fact a disaster in location.

“Unlike the preceding civic buildings, the Hathaway Building does not sit in the center of the superblock, rather it established a strong street edge along Capitol Avenue.

The limited setback of the building encroaches on the Capitol front lawn and pinches the view.”

The reason the building didn’t fit was because the adjacent property were asking the state for too much money.

At least that was the story at the time. Ruined the sight line, though.