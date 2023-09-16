CHEYENNE — A French steam merchant cargo ship named “Wyoming” was one of thousands of vessels sunk by German submarines in the North Atlantic during World War II.

This was a ship that for some reason was not named for a seaport or French hero but for a landlocked state in the high western plains of the United States.

Built in 1930 it was owned by a Paris company and its home port was LeHavre.

This also was a ship that was carrying the organism that causes the Bubonic Plague. An outbreak of this ugly disease in the Middle Ages nearly wiped out Europe.

The Wyoming plague carrier’s were rats, or more specifically the fleas on rats.

I first read the story of the Wyoming and its role in what could have been an outbreak of bubonic plague in the U.S. years ago. It was included in an anthology of stories by Joseph Mitchell a writer for the New Yorker Magazine.

Mitchell was praised for his incredibly writing skills and a style described as literary journalism.

His story about the Wyoming ship titled “Harboring Rats,” was originally published in the magazine in April 1944. It was reprinted in a recent issue.

Mitchell began his story with the explosion in the number of rats in New York City in 1940. In New York harbor ships from foreign ports often carried rat fleas and rats infected with the bacteria that causes bubonic plague The disease was called the Black Death in the Middle Ages when it killed a portion of Europe’s population.

The U.S. Public Health Service worked from a quarantine station on Staten Island to examine foreign ships for rat infestation.

Ships with too many rats aboard were anchored, emptied of crew and fumigated with a poisonous gas to kill all the rats.

In 1943 the bacteria were found in the harbor for the first time since 1900.

“They were taken-out of an old French tramp, the Wyoming, in from Casablanca where the Black Death has been intermittent for decades,” he wrote.

Public health officials referred to the second discovery of plague rats as “the Wyoming affair.”

The medical director of the quarantine station on Staten Island later explained what happened.

The French steamship “Wyoming” came in with a mixed cargo of chiefly wine, tobacco and vegetable seeds.

Because Casablanca was on the plague list due to an outbreak shortly before the Wyoming sailed. The crew was examined carefully but had no signs of illness.

The captain then brought out of a certificate that said the ship had been fumigated recently and was free of rats.

The medical director said the certificate later turned out to be worthless. The ship was allowed to dock at a pier in Brooklyn to start discharging the cargo. The next stop was a pier on the Hudson River. At that point some longshoremen saw some rats on the ship and notified the public health service.

An inspection turned up evidence of infestation followed by fumigation of the ship which killed twenty rats.

Their autopsies and tests showed the rats were carrying the plague organism.

They advised the city’s commissioner of health because of the possibility that infected rats got ashore and were coming into contact with local rats and exchanging fleas.

The city moved quickly to set up break-back traps on the piers the ship stopped at and in nearby buildings. They set the traps at night to avoid alarming the public.

Later tests on rats showed no signs of the plague.

The public health officials were very relieved. Antibiotics which are effective against plague were not in wide use at that time.

The Wyoming went back to sea in a convoy headed for Casablanca. Two days out she was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine. The crew and 30 passengers, all U.S. Army Air personnel were rescued by the USS Champion.

Mitchell, meanwhile, struggled with depression his entire life, according to biographers.

From 1964 to 1996, when he died of cancer he continued to go to his office at the New Yorker every day but never published anything further.

He had a world class case of writer’s block.