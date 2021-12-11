Johnson: Family traditions make the season

When the holidays roll around each year, how many times do we catch ourselves saying it wouldn’t be the holidays without ... (insert whatever tradition completes the sentence for you)?

Perhaps you mean it wouldn’t be the holidays without Dad falling asleep and snoring during the season’s obligatory 12th viewing of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Perhaps it wouldn’t truly feel like Christmas until grandma’s famous Jell-O mold suspending those awful little bits of carrot and celery makes an appearance.

Or maybe in your family, there’s a rotating white elephant gift that’s passed around and the holidays just won’t be complete until someone else gets the garden gnome that moons everyone.

There are many traditions in my family — some universal and others uniquely Johnson — we couldn’t do without. And while some family traditions can leave outsiders scratching their heads, they are no less important in bringing meaning to the holidays.

“Holiday traditions are essentially ritualistic behaviors that nurture us and our relationships,” says Dr. Michele L. Grennan, a psychologist and life coach, in her online blog “Living a Balanced Life.”

“They are primal parts of us, which have survived since the dawn of man,” she writes. “Traditional celebrations of holidays has been around as long as recorded history. Holiday traditions are an important part to building a strong bond between family and our community. They give us a sense of belonging and a way to express what is important to us. They connect us to our history and help us celebrate generations of family.”

Here are some traditions that make a Johnson family holiday so special.

Santa is real: Yes, even for every adult in the house, Santa exists and he comes every year no matter your age as long as you believe.

Must-watch movies: This starts on Thanksgiving Day with the annual family viewing of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and continues the day after with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” By the time Christmas comes there usually have been multiple viewings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.”

Board games: Santa always brings a family gift with at least one new board game and the afternoon is spent playing games around the dining room table.

The buffet: Unlike many families that dress up and go all-out with a holiday feast, we put out a large and diverse buffet, then just graze on it all afternoon as we enjoy the day. Many items also have become tradition, like mom’s special garlic dip, the homemade cheese ball, deviled eggs and plenty of olives for the kids to put on their fingers.

Written thank-yous: Presents are unwrapped one at a time and in order (usually youngest to oldest) and Mom keeps a list of who got what so everyone can write thank-you notes before playing with the toys.

The early present: Like many families, we also allow the kids to open one present on Christmas Eve, which traditionally are the handmade matching pajamas my Mom has made for them.

Off-the-wall: Opening presents is just another opportunity for pranking each other in the Johnson family. My brother likes to get creative with his wrapping, like in the exact shape of the item or like a few years ago when one of his gifts to his 19-year-old daughter was tied up tight in a huge ball of several hundred plastic zip ties. Mom once gave my sister a Jell-O mold encased in 5 gallons of green Jell-O. You get the picture.

Gingerbread houses: Mom always makes several to give away or donate and every one is made from scratch; no kits here. She makes the gingerbread on sheet pans, cuts the pieces out by hand and even makes her own icing to put them together with. The only hiccup came one year when my buddies and I came home from high school one day, saw the gingerbread on the counter cooling and we ate it all. It must’ve been amusing for her to watch as she made us remake all we ate.

If there’s one universal tradition that shines through each year, it’s giving. That’s because the holidays aren’t about the stuff, they’re about the spirit behind the stuff.

I count myself lucky that I grew up in a family where giving outweighs the getting and that I now live in a generous community where that value is shared.

Greg Johnson is the managing editor of the Rawlins Times. This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

