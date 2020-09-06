Johnson: Let’s support each other for a better tomorrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a normal year, I’d wish everyone a cheerful, “Happy Labor Day!”

This year, it’s more fitting for me to say to all of you who have the weekend off, as well as those of you who don’t, “Thank you.”

At other times, I’d probably make sure you knew about the roots of Labor Day, and the important progress made possible by organized workers in Wyoming and across our nation.

This year, everything is different. The death toll from a raging pandemic will likely surpass 190,000 people this week, and more than 6 million others have been sickened.

America hasn’t lost so many jobs, so fast, since the Great Depression. The Wyoming government faces unprecedented budget shortfalls, and so do our cities and towns. Cornerstone institutions like the U.S. Postal Service are stumbling under pandemic-related financial strain, and some seem happy to see it fail.

Yet even in this dark and difficult time, working people have the answer. We continue to do our jobs. A cynic might say we have to, but I know better. We work because life is better when we do.