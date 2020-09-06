Johnson: Let’s support each other for a better tomorrow

In a normal year, I’d wish everyone a cheerful, “Happy Labor Day!”
This year, it’s more fitting for me to say to all of you who have the weekend off, as well as those of you who don’t, “Thank you.”
At other times, I’d probably make sure you knew about the roots of Labor Day, and the important progress made possible by organized workers in Wyoming and across our nation.
This year, everything is different. The death toll from a raging pandemic will likely surpass 190,000 people this week, and more than 6 million others have been sickened.
America hasn’t lost so many jobs, so fast, since the Great Depression. The Wyoming government faces unprecedented budget shortfalls, and so do our cities and towns. Cornerstone institutions like the U.S. Postal Service are stumbling under pandemic-related financial strain, and some seem happy to see it fail.
Yet even in this dark and difficult time, working people have the answer. We continue to do our jobs. A cynic might say we have to, but I know better. We work because life is better when we do.
That’s why I’m asking you to join me and the organized workers of Wyoming in a renewed effort to make work safer and fairer. If we work together, we can raise pay and improve benefits, which in turn leads to a more stable economy for all of us.
Let me give you an example. Railroad workers continue to ask legislators in Cheyenne to require two-man crews on all trains in Wyoming, and to impose limits on the lengths of trains. With these rules, we can protect railroad workers and the communities along our rail lines. It’s that simple. So far, the legislature has refused.
Here’s another one. Let’s change the rules on Workers’ Compensation in the state. Today, retail workers and most teachers are excluded from the Wyoming Workers Comp system, even as those same workers are exposed to a serious virus on the job. The impact of COVID-19 on Wyoming’s workforce is almost immeasurable – everyone from internet installers to home health workers face health risks everyday on the job.
Yet even as the virus’ impact is vast, the way to address it is easy: All high-risk workers should be part of the state-run program.
Wyoming is a working-class state. Think about it. If work is how you pay your bills, you’re working class, and the same policies that help all working people will also help you.
Nearly a century ago during the Great Depression, a growing number of people came to understand that collective bargaining in the workplace was key to job growth, better lives, social equality and political stability. Aren’t those things we could all use now? At the time, a new federal law, the National Labor Relations Act, encouraged workers and employers to sit down together to negotiate mutually agreeable working conditions, pay and benefits. We can and should do that today.
Over the decades that followed, collective bargaining helped America to increase broadly shared prosperity and to grow the largest middle class the world has ever known.
In this uncertain time, public approval of labor unions has grown stronger. Two of every three adults — 64% of Americans — approve of labor unions, a popularity matching the highest approval ratings for labor unions in 50 years, according to Gallup.
It’s time for Wyoming’s leaders to take care of everyone — Wyoming’s workers and working families. Enough of outside lobbyists and interests telling our legislators how to vote on issues that concern our safety, our economy and our way of life. Let our politicians know you work here. Let them know you want safe communities. And let them know that they need to put the people of Wyoming first.
As you celebrate workers this weekend, consider doing a few things that can support working families. Donate food to a local food bank, church or other community service organization.
Write to Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi. Tell them to go back to DC and vote for the HEROES Act, which will provide funding for safe workplaces, the Postal Service, Wyoming schools and towns, and more.
Finally, in November when you go to vote, ask yourself if the candidates you are voting for will support the working families of Wyoming. They are who we need most right now.
And have a safe and happy Labor Day!
Tammy Johnson, JD, is the Executive Secretary of the Wyoming AFL-CIO and a member of the United Steelworkers union.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!