Johnson: Let's think about Wyoming this Labor Day

What, exactly, is “bad for Wyoming” in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate and awaiting action in the U.S. House?
Despite the $2.8 billion dollars in work slated for Wyoming, our Congressional delegation is ready to kill it to avoid giving workers good paying, benefitted jobs, and the people of Wyoming a major upgrade in our basic infrastructure needs.
Here are some facts. In Wyoming, the bill will fund highway construction, bridge replacement, rural broadband Internet, clean water, electric vehicle charging stations, wildfire prevention, and airport development.
Past administrations tried and failed to pass similar bills, even as our nation’s physical infrastructure has aged, crumbled and — occasionally and tragically — collapsed. It’s been commonly said that we’re living on investments made by our grandparents, which is just about the size of it.
These new investments can once again make American infrastructure the envy of the world. We can train hundreds of thousands of workers, even millions, for good career-quality jobs in the building and construction trades. Most of these jobs will be union jobs, which means millions more working families will have fair pay, good benefits and a secure retirement, and American manufacturing will experience a badly needed revival, thanks to the strong American-made provisions in the bill.
Maybe that’s really what our elected politicians don’t like. I’m just guessing because the rhetoric regarding why they are voting “NO” has been pretty hazy.
It is funny that many people get their backs up when we say union jobs. Did you just do that? But those same people relax when we say good-paying jobs with good benefits. News flash: Those two jobs are one and the same, because when we use our collective voice on the job, we negotiate over these things.
It’s no coincidence that Wyoming — with the lowest percentage of union workers in the country — has one of the highest rates of workplace fatalities every year, as well as the largest pay gap between men and women in comparable jobs. When we’re organized, we win fair and equitable pay, safe working conditions, and a share of the profit generated through our hard work.
The 40-hour workweek in Wyoming is basically a luxury for our professional workforce, and sometimes isn’t even available for those workers. Many workers must work two jobs just to make ends meet. A new teacher I know works a second job in retail in hopes of saving for a down payment for a house. Some people might applaud her industry, but the news made me heartsick. It’s just another example of an economy that needs fixing.
For too many workers in too many occupations, including many that require four-year college degrees, the dream of homeownership is totally unrealistic. The jobs created through the bipartisan infrastructure bill can help thousands of Wyoming families realize the dream of home ownership, participate in a middle-class economy, and fully enjoy the lifestyle Wyoming has to offer.
This Labor Day, please think beyond the rhetoric. Wyoming is a notoriously anti-union state, but I don’t think anyone here is against safe jobs, good pay, or dignified retirement after a lifetime of work.
Wyoming needs what unionism has to offer. Wage theft, dangerous jobs, bankruptcy devastation, and corporate greed are tearing up the Cowboy state. Maybe it’s time to reconsider our collective regard for unions, and how we can use them to improve our lives and communities. Think about how much better off we’ll be when we get the infrastructure bill’s $2.8 billion infused into our state.
Please call our congressional delegation to let them know Wyoming needs the infrastructure improvements. Wyoming needs the jobs. Wyoming families need the opportunity to recover from a rough couple of years. Their “NO” votes threaten our future.
And if you want to form or join a union to give yourself, your family, your community and your nation a better tomorrow, look up our website and get in touch.
I hope you have a wonderful and a safe Labor Day, and the same goes for the rest of your year.
Tammy Johnson is the head of the Wyoming AFL-CIO, the Cowboy State’s largest federation of working people.