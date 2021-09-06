Johnson: Let's think about Wyoming this Labor Day

Maybe that’s really what our elected politicians don’t like. I’m just guessing because the rhetoric regarding why they are voting “NO” has been pretty hazy.

It is funny that many people get their backs up when we say union jobs. Did you just do that? But those same people relax when we say good-paying jobs with good benefits. News flash: Those two jobs are one and the same, because when we use our collective voice on the job, we negotiate over these things.

It’s no coincidence that Wyoming — with the lowest percentage of union workers in the country — has one of the highest rates of workplace fatalities every year, as well as the largest pay gap between men and women in comparable jobs. When we’re organized, we win fair and equitable pay, safe working conditions, and a share of the profit generated through our hard work.

The 40-hour workweek in Wyoming is basically a luxury for our professional workforce, and sometimes isn’t even available for those workers. Many workers must work two jobs just to make ends meet. A new teacher I know works a second job in retail in hopes of saving for a down payment for a house. Some people might applaud her industry, but the news made me heartsick. It’s just another example of an economy that needs fixing.