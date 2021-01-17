Johnson: MLK and Wyoming -- Pursuing economic equality

Waitstaff, whose hard work promotes the second largest industry in the state have a minimum wage of $2.13/hr. before tips. While this may be glorious in a restaurant in Jackson where the tips may flow as thick as the whiskey, it does little for the single mom in Greybull who pushes a $4 plate of eggs to the seven regular customers who show up every Thursday morning.

Sadly, Wyoming women still experience the largest wage gap in the U.S., earning a meager 70 cents on the dollar to men. This is partially due to the staggeringly low minimum wage -- $7.25 an hour -- which has not changed since 2009. (The actual minimum wage in Wyoming is $5.15 an hour, but Wyoming is required to meet the federal minimum.) The 2020 Wyoming Self-Sufficiency Study reports that in Sweetwater County a family with one working adult and two children requires an hourly wage of $22.19 to cover basic needs. The $7.25 and hour is not even close. The Wyoming legislature can change this, but will they? Their battles continue around tax breaks for large corporations, who cry bankruptcy when asked to contribute to the state’s struggling economy. When will legislators put Wyoming workers, their own constituents, first?

We all see change on the horizon for Wyoming. Let us honor the legacy of Dr. King this Monday, Jan. 18, by asking our legislators to make changes that lift up working families; let us ask that they write policies requiring fair pay, safe working conditions, and the right to be heard in the workplace. Let us put money in the pockets of working families, who will spend that money at the local diner, pay the tips and wages of that single mom, and allow her the dignity of a self-sustaining wage. Let us stop pandering to large companies that pull up stakes at the first sign of flagging revenues, making sure their officers have enough to buy a golf club and a mansion on the East Coast, but deserting their workers and raiding workers’ pensions and health care savings. Let us take care of our own. Let’s have fewer workers crushed on the job, and have more with the ability to feed their families. Workers and working families need Wyoming now more than ever; let us make sure the Equality State takes care of us through fair and balanced legislation that makes economic inequality a thing of the past.