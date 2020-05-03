Johnson: Nobody in Wyoming should ever die for a paycheck

OSHA, created by the U.S. Congress 50 years ago, had one mission: to make jobs safe. Workers in unions and our allies have organized every year to help make that promise become a reality, and we have won countless measures over the decades that have improved job safety, yet our work is far from done. Wyoming will release its study on workplace fatalities in the coming weeks.

The American labor movement fights for safer workplaces, and also to do what we can for those who have been hurt or killed on the job. America’s labor unions advocated for and helped to win permanent compensation for the firefighters and other workers who died or who suffered disabling illnesses and injuries after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Wyoming is a state of working people. Our jobs make our world go around. A very small number of people here are rich enough not to need a paycheck to live, but the rest of us provide for ourselves and our families by the work we do. We drive Wyoming’s economy and keep our schools strong, our highways safe and our outdoor spaces clean. We are the backbone of the great lifestyle we enjoy in this state; keeping us safe at work every day is the highest priority.