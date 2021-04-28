Johnson: Worker mortality rates are outrageous in Wyoming

I have three daughters. Life is dangerous, and I worry about them. Yet like all of us, I do what I can to help them live as safely as possible, and then I hope for the best.

In Wyoming, though, we are not doing the best we can to protect our loved ones and each other. April 28 this year is Workers’ Memorial Day, and it reminds us of what we must do. In 2019, 32 Wyoming workers went to work and died from accidents and injuries. The average fine paid by employers after investigations into those fatal events amounts to only $2,772. That figure is, frankly, the value we placed on a life.

We cannot blame anyone else. These fatalities happened here in Wyoming. Most of our workplaces are governed by Wyoming law, and worker safety is managed by a Wyoming agency. This problem is ours, and we’re the ones who pay the human price. We’re the ones who cry. Our family members, neighbors, and friends are the ones who die, and current policy and practice places such a low value on their lives as to suggest that we’re just fine with the state’s approach to worker safety.

Every year the national AFL-CIO produces a report called “Death on the Job.” Every year, all around the country, workers review numbers that are, in Wyoming, basically the same. Once again, Wyoming is the most dangerous state for workers. I’m not fine with this. I doubt you are.