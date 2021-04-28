Johnson: Worker mortality rates are outrageous in Wyoming

I have three daughters. Life is dangerous, and I worry about them. Yet like all of us, I do what I can to help them live as safely as possible, and then I hope for the best.
In Wyoming, though, we are not doing the best we can to protect our loved ones and each other. April 28 this year is Workers’ Memorial Day, and it reminds us of what we must do. In 2019, 32 Wyoming workers went to work and died from accidents and injuries. The average fine paid by employers after investigations into those fatal events amounts to only $2,772. That figure is, frankly, the value we placed on a life.
We cannot blame anyone else. These fatalities happened here in Wyoming. Most of our workplaces are governed by Wyoming law, and worker safety is managed by a Wyoming agency. This problem is ours, and we’re the ones who pay the human price. We’re the ones who cry. Our family members, neighbors, and friends are the ones who die, and current policy and practice places such a low value on their lives as to suggest that we’re just fine with the state’s approach to worker safety.
Every year the national AFL-CIO produces a report called “Death on the Job.” Every year, all around the country, workers review numbers that are, in Wyoming, basically the same. Once again, Wyoming is the most dangerous state for workers. I’m not fine with this. I doubt you are.
These workers, mostly men, left their families in the morning — a hug, a kiss on the cheek, a plan for dinner. Instead, 32 families received the phone call or a visit that no one wants to make or to receive. And in the aftermath, a family — kids, wives, husbands, and parents — struggled to survive amidst a tidal wave of pain and trauma.
The epidemiological accounting is cold and impersonal. The national average for workplace deaths is 3.5 per 100,000 workers per year. Wyoming posted nearly 10 deaths per 100,000 workers per year. In 2019 those deaths were 3.3 percent higher than the prior year.
The numbers are important for analysis, but they don’t come close to illustrating the human toll. My heart goes out to every single person who is living right now with the grief of a loved one who died trying to earn a living. It shouldn’t be this way.
As a state, we are not so poor, disorganized, or inhuman to accept these losses. The lives of Wyoming workers are worth protecting.
Maybe you are wondering what the answer is. I believe it’s simple. Unions. We need the PRO Act to re-balance workplaces so groups of workers can sit across the table from employers, without outside interference, to negotiate pay, benefits and, yes, safe working conditions. The result would be a stronger and more stable Wyoming economy, and a much safer one, too. We need our Senators to see that regular Wyoming workers are players in our economy who deserve the protections that allow us all to work safely and have a voice in our workplaces. The PRO Act will do this and more.
Today, I’m asking for two things: Please contact Senators Barrasso and Lummis and ask them to vote YES on the PRO Act, and please take a minute to think of those 32 workers who died at work in 2019. We have a chance to make workplaces much safer, and we owe it to our workers to do so.
Tammy Johnson, JD, is the Executive Secretary of the Wyoming AFL-CIO and a member of the United Steelworkers union.